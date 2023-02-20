John’s Angels take on skydive to raise funds for cancer charity and inspire others to ‘just keep going’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John’s Angels take on skydive to raise funds for cancer charity and inspire others to ‘just keep going’

By Lauren Taylor
February 20, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 20, 2023, 6:28 pm
skydive Friends of Anchor
Gail Wright, Donna Stewart and Julia MacDonald will be making the jump in June. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

When her friend suggested she should take part in this year’s Courage on the Catwalk, Gail Wright said she was too “much of a coward” to step out on the runway.

So instead, she will be jumping 10,000ft from a plane to raise funds for Friends of Anchor.

Mrs Wright laughed and said she “must be mad”, but on June 25 she will be completing a skydive along with the rest of the group called John’s Angels.

The 56-year-old was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer in December 2020 and describes positivity as a “tonic”.

The grandmother from Aberdeen is raising funds for the north-east charity because they always “go above and beyond” to help anyone dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

She said: “They’re always on the other end of the phone for you, if you’ve had a rubbish day or anything you just pick up that phone and they’re there for you.

“They’re never far away.”

Her friend, Donna Stewart, took part in Courage on the Catwalk last year and suggested she volunteered for it this year.

Mrs Wright said: “She wanted me to do Courage on the Catwalk, but I was too much of a coward to do that so she said ‘what about a skydive then?’ and I was like ‘yeah I’ll do a skydive’.

“So I’ll do a skydive but I won’t do Courage on the Catwalk, and I don’t know why.”

Gail Wright, Donna Stewart and Julia MacDonald. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Although Mrs Wright never thought she would ever do anything like a skydive, she is looking forward to jumping alongside the seven other group members.

John’s Angels has set a target of raising £12,000, and so far they have already received £4,500 in donations on the JustGiving page.

As well as raising money for the charity, Mrs Wright is hopeful that the jump will inspire people with a cancer diagnoses to “just keep going”.

After celebrating weddings, her son’s graduation and her granddaughter’s christening last year she realised she didn’t have time to think about how poorly she is.

She said: “My cancer is not curable, but it is manageable and every day is a bonus for me.

“You need something to hold onto to stay positive, when you’ve got cancer positivity is such a tonic.

“And, if we can help somebody to just keep going and not give in by seeing us doing someone like this, just to raise the awareness of that and know it’s going to help someone means the world to me, it really does.”

‘Don’t listen to statistics’

Mrs Stewart, who took part in the fundraising fashion show last year will be joining the skydiving team in Fife.

The 56-year-old from Newburgh was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in September 2019, but tries not to dwell on her diagnosis.

She says fundraising for Friends of Anchor has become a family thing after she took to the catwalk. Her husband, brother and their friends began Team Wolfpack and trekked the Sahara raising £30,000.

Although she enjoyed Courage, she admits she was probably more nervous thinking about stepping out on the catwalk instead of jumping 10,000ft.

Roxie Davidson (fundraising coordinator) Gail Wright, Donna Stewart and Julia MacDonald who will make the jump and Naomi Forrest (communication executive). Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

After browsing another brain cancer Facebook page she came across someone who had just completed a skydive and thought it would be fun.

“He was saying anyone fit enough should give it a go,” she said. “And my husband said ‘no point looking into that, you won’t do it’.

“And I thought ‘challenge’.”

Mrs Stewart has received approval from her medical team and is now gearing up for the event.

She said: “We’re living with terminal illnesses, but we’re the lucky ones in that we are mobile and we’re able to do stunts like this.

“For anyone facing a diagnosis, I think it’s really good for them to see.”

The grandmother is hoping to raise awareness of brain cancer through her fundraising, describing it as the “forgotten” cancer.

She finished: “Don’t listen to statistics, for anyone who has just been diagnosed.

“It’s important you see beyond that and you stay positive, because you’re not a statistic at the end of the day.”

