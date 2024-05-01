Aberdeenshire families ‘devastated’ as shock cut separates disabled loved ones from carers they have ‘known for years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire families ‘devastated’ as shock cut separates disabled loved ones from carers they have ‘known for years’

Cutting the care scheme will save the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership £108,000 over the next year.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeenshire Council has axed its Shared Lives Scheme. Image supplied by Shared Lives Plus
Aberdeenshire Council has axed its Shared Lives Scheme. Image supplied by Shared Lives Plus

Aberdeenshire families have been left struggling to explain to loved ones that they will soon be unable to visit carers they have “known for years” after a shock cut was voted through.

The region’s Integration Joint Board (IJB) which oversees health and social care services across the north-east, recently agreed to cease the Shared Lives service.

Board members made the decision while setting its budget for the year ahead.

Cutting it will save £108,000 over the next year.

But the decision has been met with anger from families across Aberdeenshire, who hail it as a “lifeline” for those who rely on it.

What is the Shared Lives Service?

Shared Lives is a unique social care service, where people who need support can visit or even move into an approved carer’s home.

The scheme was aimed at providing more independence for adults with additional support needs.

It also allowed service users to take part in placements ranging from a few hours a day to short overnight breaks.

The scheme paired users with a carer who could provide support to meet their specific needs and interests. Image supplied by Shared Lives Plus

A total of 150 Shared Lives Schemes are currently in operation across the UK, overseen by the membership organisation, Shared Lives Plus.

Most of the programmes are operated by local councils, offering support to those with learning disabilities, dementia, mental health issues and even young people leaving children’s services.

The Aberdeenshire scheme even won a Scottish Social Service Award back in 2019.

Families ‘surprised’ care service was axed

An anonymous relative expressed their disappointment over the move as they have a family member who currently benefits from the Shared Lives service.

“All we’ve been told as clients is that it’s stopping, there is no date,” they said.

“It’s very difficult when you’re dealing with somebody that has learning difficulties, to try and get them to understand that it is stopping but you don’t know when.

“It must be terrible for those that are not able to understand why they can’t go to these carers that have been in their lives for a number of years.”

The Aberdeenshire Shared Lives Service was hailed as a “lifeline” to many across the region. Image supplied by Shared Lives Plus

As well as spending one-on-one time with their carers, service users were able to take part in various events such as barbecues and group meet-ups.

“It’s just so devastating because there’s more to it than just going to separate carers,” the family member said.

“There’s a lot of social events that will stop because of these cuts as well, there’s a whole social aspect to it.”

The concerned relative went on to say they were “really surprised” that the IJB cut the service, adding: “It’s such an important service, it’s a lifeline for a lot of people.”

Aberdeenshire care service hailed as a ‘lifeline’ for many

Shared Lives continued successfully throughout the pandemic despite strict restrictions not allowing people to meet up in person.

Our anonymous source told us their relative managed to take part in virtual meetings to ensure they didn’t miss out on their usual routine.

They explained: “Without Shared Lives, I don’t know where we would have been.

“We managed to put them on Microsoft Teams and they did word searches together, they did puzzles, beetle drives and all sorts of things.

“During Covid, I was amazed at what they could actually do.”

The Shared Lives Scheme continued through the pandemic thanks to video software such as Microsoft Teams. Image: Shutterstock

Our source is hopeful that informal meet-ups could still take place.

‘It’s a great loss for Scotland’

Janine Howie, Partnership Manager at Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership said that alternative help would be found for affected users.

She explained: “The Shared Lives Scheme is accessed by a very small number of people.

“Each of those individuals will be supported by their social work practitioner to identify and then access alternative care and support, prior to the ceasing of the service.”

Press and Journal coverage of the Aberdeenshire Shared Lives scheme as it won a top award back in 2019. Image: DC Thomson

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman from Shared Lives Plus said she was “disappointed” to hear of the decision to close Aberdeenshire’s award winning scheme.

“We are especially sad and concerned for the people supported by Shared Lives carers, and our members who we support – the carers themselves and scheme workers,” she stated.

“They contributed to a well-loved community-based service which supported adults with a learning disability.

“We’ve seen its transformative power across the UK, and in Aberdeenshire the scheme was noted for its social creativity, connecting disabled people in rural areas.

“It is a great loss for Scotland, where other areas of the UK are investing and growing in this innovative, truly social, service.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gary Mundie holding inspection failure notice
Aberdeen taxi driver to miss out of days of wages due to car inspection…
Councillor Martin Greig next to the former Treetops Hotel site
Treetops trees chopped in 'unauthorised' spree as work begins on homes at Aberdeen hotel…
Tiffany Anderson admitted to extorting two men who were using dating websites without their partner's knowledge. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Sugar daddy swindler avoids prison after blackmailing more cheaters
Stanislaw Wosinski admitted a series of charges involving his former partner at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jealous Aberdeen man threatened to 'cut up' ex's face with a scythe
Robbie Robson with his partner Kristie Graham. Image: Supplied
Appeal as widow blasts 'lenient' sentence for husband's oil rig killer
Finally included: Rhys Munro, 13, enjoys the swing with mum Sarah. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory sets example with opening of new wheelchair-accessible playpark
An artist impression of the Cala Homes that could be built at Upper Lochton
'A bridge too far?': 68 new Banchory homes could be approved despite concerns about…
Aberdeen City Council tenant Erica Mitchell
Torry Raac tenant: 'My garden keeps me going... When I saw new flat being…
Drink-driver Nicholas Donald's car crash was reported to the police by his own vehicle. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
Drink-driving offshore worker was 'grassed in' to police by his Mercedes
Wood employee
Wood to create 40 new jobs in Aberdeen-led project for TotalEnergies

Conversation