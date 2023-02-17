Nescol campus evacuated and Aberdeen city centre roads closed due to roof damage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Students and staff have been evacuated from an Aberdeen college campus due to an “insecure” roof.

Strong winds from Storm Otto have caused damage to the roof of the North East Scotland (Nescol) campus on Gallowgate amid a yellow weather warning.

As a safety precaution, the city centre campus has been closed while surrounding roads have been cordoned off by police.

Roads closed for safety

Spring Gardens and the Gallowgate, between the Mounthooly roundabout and Loch Street, were also been closed as a result.

The roads were blocked to all traffic while pedestrians were asked to avoid the area.

Emergency services attended the incident and helped to make the building safe.

Photos from the scene show officers preventing access at the George Street end of the cordon, as well as outside the college building.

The fire service confirmed it dispatched crews to assist the police.

The campus will reopen on Monday after work was carried out to make the building safe.

A NesCol spokesman confirmed: “Following the closure of the City Campus on Friday due to weather damage, remedial work has been carried out to ensure the buildings can safely be reopened.

“The campus will reopen on Monday morning to staff, students and the public. Timetables should be followed as normal.”

A yellow weather warning for wind was in place until 3pm today with gusts of up to 80mph hitting the north and north-east.

The severe gales caused travel disruption, damage to buildings and power outages across the region.

A large number of schools have also remained closed throughout the day.