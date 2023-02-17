Caley Thistle back ‘Section 94′ fans’ bid to get new roof on West Stand at Caledonian Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle back ‘Section 94′ fans’ bid to get new roof on West Stand at Caledonian Stadium

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 17, 2023, 12:00 pm Updated: February 17, 2023, 1:36 pm
Caley Jags fans celebrate a Billy Mckay goal from the West Enclosure last season. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Jags fans celebrate a Billy Mckay goal from the West Enclosure last season. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Caley Thistle has confirmed it fully backs supporter group Section 94 as a united effort kicks off to raise cash to put a roof on the Caledonian Stadium’s West Stand.

The vocal base of ICT fans were seen by the Championship club as a driving force last season as the side missed out on promotion to the play-offs in the very final game.

After long-term talks with Inverness chief executive Scot Gardiner, the ‘Raise The Roof for Section 94′ campaign has been launched, in tandem with the ICT Supporters Trust, The Wyness Shuffle podcast, ICT Community Development Trust and the ICT Supporters’ Travel Club.

The fan-driven project will allow contributions to be made, allowing ground improvements to the West Stand to happen, with phase one aiming to pay for a new roof to keep supporters sheltered from downpours and harsh winds.

ICT say they will be announcing some “exciting experiential opportunities” to support the fans’ efforts to help to improve the stadium, which is based in the city’s Longman area.

Section 94 thanks ICT for backing

Daniel Smith, of Section 94, explained how constructive talks led to the campaign getting off the ground.

He said: “Everyone in Section 94 is delighted to help launch the ‘Raise The Roof’ campaign.

“Ever since discussions over a dedicated section for vocal supporters in the West Stand began last year, putting a roof over the stand has been one of our main aims.

“We’d like to put on record our thanks to the club for their tireless work to help make this a reality.

“We’ve already seen an unprecedented level of fan cooperation and collaboration thus far and we’re excited to see what the future brings.”

ICT chief happy to back Section 94

Gardiner, meanwhile, underlined the impact the fans within Section 94 have had on the team and was happy the club could lend its support.

He said “We have been speaking with the guys in Section 94 since their inception and it was clear to us that we had to try and address the section in the West Stand where our “ultra” fans are situated.

“They are there through rain and shine and literally are rained on whenever the weather is inclement.

Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle.

“We have seen the impact they can have on the team, the play-off matches last season were fantastic and to be able to work with all of our fans groups to deliver a solution which would be out of our current financial reach, is the ideal scenario.

“The working group we established to drive the campaign forward has already come up with some great fundraising ideas and we look forward to being able to facilitate many more to reach our target. I hope Caley Jags from far and near will get behind this campaign.”

The ICT Supporters Trust‘s Jen Aitchison said: “The trust are delighted to be involved in this project and we are looking forward to the future developments of the West Stand.”

Rosemary Webb, of the ICT Supporters Travel Club, said: “We welcome all ground improvement projects at the Caledonian Stadium and this will hopefully be another good step forward for our supporters.”

Get behind ICT this weekend…

Section 94, meanwhile, wants as many fans to join them to help roar on the team on Saturday as they push towards the play-offs against visitors Hamilton.

The group is calling for supporters to get right behind ICT in their bid to net three crucial points.

A statement said: “This appeal comes not just from us but from the club themselves.

“Your support makes the difference in these games and it’s needed now more than ever with some massive games ahead.”

As well as going for promotion, ICT have a home Scottish Cup quarter-final to look forward to against Premiership Kilmarnock on Friday, March 10.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented