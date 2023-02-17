Fostering and adoption charity in Aberdeen calls LGBTQ+ community to open day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fostering and adoption charity in Aberdeen calls LGBTQ+ community to open day

By Louise Glen
February 17, 2023, 4:55 pm Updated: February 17, 2023, 6:24 pm
St Andrew's Children's Society is hosting an open day for LGBTQ+ parents. Image: Shutterstock.
St Andrew's Children's Society is hosting an open day for LGBTQ+ parents. Image: Shutterstock.

A children’s charity in Aberdeen is having an LGBTQ+ open day to give potential families access to advice and information about the adoption and fostering process.

St Andrew’s Children’s Society, based in Dee Street, wants to invite as many people from the LGBTQ+ community along to speak to its staff to find out how to go about adopting children.

Organisers say they have already successfully placed children into LGBTQ+ communities, and hope that more people will come forward.

Loving families

Tara Macgregor of St Andrew’s Children’s Society, said: “Our hope is that children can be placed into loving families.

“We help people who can’t have children, or have children, and want to adopt or foster.

“Our role is to find adopters and foster carers and help them through the process to be in a position, and approved to be adoptive parents, or foster carers.

Potential families are invited to come along to the open day in March. Image: Shutterstock.

“Of course we have to be really careful, as we want the best people for children who are going through this process.”

She continued: “Children who are on the Scotland’s adoption register for adoption are very often children who have experienced a more difficult time that others. ”

Ms Macgregor explained the open day comes as part of the LGBTQ+  Adoption and Fostering Week co-ordinated by national organisation New Family Social.

“The LGBTQ+ adopters that we have are fantastic and anyone who comes along to the open day should be assured that we have placed children into LGBTQ+ families before,” she said.

“We want to put people at ease and we will explain the process and answer any questions they might have.”

Long or short term fostering

The society is looking for different types of fostering roles for people including long term, very short term – up to a month, and people who offer respite for children.

She added: “We hope to see anyone with an interest on the day, we have plenty staff on that day and we will have time to speak to everyone who comes along.”

The open day is being held from 11am until 6.30pm on Tuesday March 7.

 

