In pictures: Beachcombers on Kerrera dredge up MASSIVE haul of discarded sea waste

An Argyll marina set a challenge at the weekend, to pick up a bag of rubbish in return for a hot or cold drink this half term – and islanders and visitors rose to the challenge.

Kerrera Marina said it had noticed a huge amount of sea waste on the islands outstanding beaches, and asked if anyone would like to help gather it up.

The Isle of Kerrera is in Oban Bay in the Firth of Lorne. It is famous for Gylen Castle and its unspoilt beaches.

Gill Vollum, who works at the marina, urged people visiting the island over the weekend and those on holiday to help pick up the rubbish.

After the group gathered mounds of rubbish, she praised the community effort to protect the area.

She said: “Thank you from the very bottom of my heart.

“On our way to the marina hoping against hope that people would come, we drove past a family with two full bags of rubbish and I nearly cried with joy, especially when they turned up later on with another four.

“We arrived at work to find an early bird had been with three bags and from then it just snowballed.

“You all came with your smiles, your bags, your litter pickers, some with hangovers, some with children, couples came, friends came and everyone single one of you made my heart burst with happiness.

“Never did I think a mountain of rubbish could make me so happy. But it does. A million trillion thank yous.”

Last year, a road was opened on the island linking up the communities at the north and the south of the island for the first time.

Asked if she would be setting a similar challenge again soon, she said: “Once we get a more organised route to get rid of the collected rubbish we plan to have a litter pick station and will be back up and running.”

“I was particularly proud of our island children’s efforts, especially the four tweens who got involved off their own back, no nagging, cajoling etc, just got stuck in.”