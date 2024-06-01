Aberdeen taxi test ‘confuses would-be drivers with long-closed Neptune Bar as destination’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen taxi test ‘confuses would-be drivers with long-closed Neptune Bar as destination’

Do you know where the Neptune Bar is? And is it important to you that Aberdeen's taxi drivers do too?

'The Niptune Ba': Not even the signs above the door could help out the baffled people sitting their Aberdeen taxi street knowledge test. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

A boarded up harbour bar is stumping would-be Aberdeen taxi drivers, it’s been claimed.

The Neptune Bar is still in the city’s street knowledge test, about a decade after it closed for the final time.

It’s a pub that traded for another 70 years after it was hit in the deadly Black Friday attack in 1940.

Aberdeen street knowledge test needs ‘modernised’

And while it’s still a landmark on York Street, fresh-faced drivers are tripping up in their Aberdeen street knowledge test over its location, one senior industry source claims.

Luke Hulse is an independent driver on the council’s Taxi and Private Hire Car Consultation Group (TPHCG).

It’s a body of councillors and taxi trade bosses like Rainbow City Taxis’ chief Russell McLeod.

Taxi driver Luke Hulse, back in his days running the Market Arms in Hadden Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
And Mr Hulse put the council-sanctioned group at the heart of a blacklisting row earlier this week.

The P&J exposed messages from him to other drivers, threatening them with “NEVER” working for Aberdeen’s traditional taxi firms again if they opt to work with Uber.

The ride-hailing app is keen to launch in Aberdeen with a decision to be taken on their licence next week.

Uber fears drive reform of Aberdeen street knowledge test

And the San Franciscan firm is central to the debate on the street knowledge test too – as the city trade fights to keep it in place while Uber is understood to be pressing for major reform.

The TPHCG wants some, limited, change to modernise the exam, which drivers must pass in order to get a taxi or private hire car licence in Aberdeen.

But crucially, they insist it must be retained – as they see Uber approaching in the rearview mirror.

Far-flung Neptune Bar sinks taxi hopefuls’ exams

Mr Hulse tells us would-be drivers are being flummoxed.

The Neptune Bar and Lounge were well-known spots at the harbour. But, now empty, it’s causing confusion for those sitting their Aberdeen taxi street knowledge test. Image: DC Thomson, 1992

“There are things in the Aberdeen taxi street knowledge test that are out of date, and haven’t existed for years,” he said.

“If you were new to the city, you haven’t lived here long but think you might to do taxiing.

“You study hard, and think you have the streets nailed. Then you go for your test and you get asked about the Neptune Bar.

“You might be like: ‘What the F is this?! I have no idea.’ Stuff like that needs to come out.”

If Uber’s licence is approved, the global giant would be bound to have only licensed drivers, who have passed the street knowledge test.

But changes to the rules to allow unlicensed drivers to work for Uber are fear by the taxi trade. They told the council that approval would be a “stab in the back”.

Their objections were outnumbered eight-to-one by the 485 letters urging councillors allow Uber into Aberdeen.

Post-exam taxi drivers ‘like junior doctors’

Nervy of Uber advocating for the Aberdeen street knowledge test to be scrapped, Mr Hulse is sure some form of the exam is still important.

And work is already under way to revise the test and entire process, through a working group of councillors, taxi trade bosses, business leaders and disability reps.

Modernised proposals could be brought forward for review by the TPHCG by the end of August.

And if you rely on the gable-end sign, you've no chance of learning this is the Neptune Bar in Aberdeen! Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Likening freshly licensed taxi drivers to “junior doctors, just graduated and not a specialist in their field yet”, Mr Hulse said learning all of Aberdeen takes time for those “passionate like me”.

He added: “Every street in the city, a 72 sq mile area, is important but if we’re honest the likes of Friendship Terrace aren’t as used as Union Street,” he says.

“So maybe you should be asked more about the Union Street area.

“Friendship Terrace – nothing against anyone living there – and questions like that seem to be set up to fail. That’s really, really difficult.

“Niche little streets do come with the job though, and I think every taxi driver should know all the streets.”

Could you pass the Aberdeen taxi street knowledge test?

Time travel back to how Aberdeen roads were laid out in 2022 and have a go!

