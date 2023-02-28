Climbers on training exercise in Cairngorms save life of man heard shouting as he fell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Climbers on training exercise in Cairngorms save life of man heard shouting as he fell

By Mike Merritt
February 28, 2023, 2:29 pm Updated: February 28, 2023, 4:07 pm
The climber was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The climber was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A climber was “extremely lucky” to survive after plunging several hundred feet in the Cairngorms.

The man, in his 40s, was on his own when he fell in the Loch Etchachan area, near Ben Macdui.

But fortunately for him, five other climbers – who were training for an assessment in the area – saw his fall and raised the alarm and went to his aid on Monday afternoon.

Iain Cornfoot, leader of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team, said: “They heard his cry as he fell. Three of them stayed with him while the others went to raise the alarm.

“They undoubtedly saved his life by giving immediate medical aid and raising the alarm, because the man would not have been able to call for help as he was on his own and was badly injured.

Low cloud made the rescue of the climber difficult. Image: Cairngorm MRT

“He must have fallen hundreds of feet on a steep snow slope and hit rocks or debris on the way down. He had multiple injuries but was conscious.”

Two members of Cairngorm MRT and another from Glenmore Lodge – the national outdoor centre – were flown by search and rescue helicopter from Inverness to the injured mountaineer’s aid, while another 12 members of Cairngorm MRT were put on standby, as were members of Braemar MRT.

Mr Cornfoot added: “Low cloud made it a tricky extraction. but the casualty was safely flown to hospital. This chap was extremely lucky.

“Without the help of those five people on the hill he would have probably not survived. They showed what mountain rescue assistance is all about.”

The climber was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition is unknown.

The rescue came just a day after four other walkers were rescued from the same area after falling on “brick hard” ice. 

