Climbers on training exercise in Cairngorms save life of man heard shouting as he fell

A climber was “extremely lucky” to survive after plunging several hundred feet in the Cairngorms.

The man, in his 40s, was on his own when he fell in the Loch Etchachan area, near Ben Macdui.

But fortunately for him, five other climbers – who were training for an assessment in the area – saw his fall and raised the alarm and went to his aid on Monday afternoon.

Iain Cornfoot, leader of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team, said: “They heard his cry as he fell. Three of them stayed with him while the others went to raise the alarm.

“They undoubtedly saved his life by giving immediate medical aid and raising the alarm, because the man would not have been able to call for help as he was on his own and was badly injured.

“He must have fallen hundreds of feet on a steep snow slope and hit rocks or debris on the way down. He had multiple injuries but was conscious.”

Two members of Cairngorm MRT and another from Glenmore Lodge – the national outdoor centre – were flown by search and rescue helicopter from Inverness to the injured mountaineer’s aid, while another 12 members of Cairngorm MRT were put on standby, as were members of Braemar MRT.

Mr Cornfoot added: “Low cloud made it a tricky extraction. but the casualty was safely flown to hospital. This chap was extremely lucky.

“Without the help of those five people on the hill he would have probably not survived. They showed what mountain rescue assistance is all about.”

The climber was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition is unknown.

The rescue came just a day after four other walkers were rescued from the same area after falling on “brick hard” ice.