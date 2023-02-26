Warning for walkers after four people rescued from Cairngorms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Braemar Mountain Rescue team has urged walkers to be fully prepared and be aware of “brick hard” icy snow after four people had to be rescued from the Cairngorms.

The incident, which happened last night, saw rescue teams called to the scene at about 6pm after the walkers became stranded in the wintery conditions in the central part of the mountain range, including one who had a “light injury”.

Once the group were located by foot and evacuated to a safe location, they were rescued by helicopter from Braemar Mountain Rescue, who were assisted by the Coastguard, with the incident coming to a conclusion at about 8pm.

A Braemar Mountain Rescue spokesman said: “It’s very difficult, because right now it’s a beautiful day with blue skies, but that old snow is so hard that it’s either completely avoided, which is possible a lot of the time, or only go onto it if you’ve got an ice axe, because it is brick hard and challenging to walk on.”