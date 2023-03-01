‘Keep quiet, no woofing!’ Dog-friendly pilot scheme in Aberdeenshire libraries hits halfway mark

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pilot scheme aimed to encourage more people to visit public libraries in Aberdeenshire by opening their doors for dogs has reached its halfway point.

For the last three months, residents in Stonehaven and Banff have been able to pop into their local library with their furry friends on the first Saturday of every month.

Live Life Aberdeenshire launched the six-month trial scheme to tackle loneliness and isolation by making libraries pet-friendly following requests form the public.

It follows similar projects in Edinburgh and Perth and Kinross libraries, which have proven to be a huge success.

The project aims to remove barriers for dog owners, who wish to use the facilities, while also helping them boost their confidence and meet new people.

Julia McCue, library development co-ordinator for Live Life Aberdeenshire Libraries hopes this pilot scheme will allow more people to use public libraries.

She said: “Today’s libraries are welcoming places, and we want more people to visit as much as they can.

“Of course, we will have doggy etiquette guidelines in place to ensure all our canine visitors behave themselves.

“Dogs are really important in people’s lives and if it gives confidence for new people to come into the library or our regulars to come in more often, then it has got to be a positive.”