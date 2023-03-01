‘Keep quiet, no woofing!’ Dog-friendly pilot scheme in Aberdeenshire libraries hits halfway mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Keep quiet, no woofing!’ Dog-friendly pilot scheme in Aberdeenshire libraries hits halfway mark

By Denny Andonova
March 1, 2023, 11:15 am Updated: March 1, 2023, 11:26 am
dog libraries
The pilot scheme was launched three months ago to remove barriers for dog owners who want to use libraries. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Supplied.

A pilot scheme aimed to encourage more people to visit public libraries in Aberdeenshire by opening their doors for dogs has reached its halfway point.

For the last three months, residents in Stonehaven and Banff have been able to pop into their local library with their furry friends on the first Saturday of every month.

Live Life Aberdeenshire launched the six-month trial scheme to tackle loneliness and isolation by making libraries pet-friendly following requests form the public.

It follows similar projects in Edinburgh and Perth and Kinross libraries, which have proven to be a huge success.

Dogs are welcome in libraries on the first Saturday of every month. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Supplied.

The project aims to remove barriers for dog owners, who wish to use the facilities, while also helping them boost their confidence and meet new people.

Julia McCue, library development co-ordinator for Live Life Aberdeenshire Libraries hopes this pilot scheme will allow more people to use public libraries.

She said: “Today’s libraries are welcoming places, and we want more people to visit as much as they can.

“Of course, we will have doggy etiquette guidelines in place to ensure all our canine visitors behave themselves.

“Dogs are really important in people’s lives and if it gives confidence for new people to come into the library or our regulars to come in more often, then it has got to be a positive.”

