Aberdeen budget exclusive: City centre business rates exemption zone plans revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen budget exclusive: City centre business rates exemption zone plans revealed

By Alastair Gossip
March 1, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 1, 2023, 7:57 am
Independent traders could be made exempt from paying business rates, if the Conservatives can get their budget passed. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Independent traders could be made exempt from paying business rates, if the Conservatives can get their budget passed. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Independent businesses trading in Aberdeen city centre could have their rates waived – as part of an ambitious scheme to revitalise Union Street.

Conservative councillors are expected to unveil their proposal for a business rates exemption zone as part of their budget plans, The Press And Journal can reveal.

Councillors will meet at the Town House this morning to decide how best to balance the city’s books for the coming year.

All together, £46.6 million will have to be slashed from the local authority’s budgets.

School, arts and sports budgets are thought to be at risk as the councillors crunch the numbers later.

Conservatives reveal plans for an Aberdeen business rates exemption zone

But the Conservatives are also to reveal a multi-million-pound pledge, hoped to attract more businesses to the Granite Mile and its surroundings.

Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton has vowed to protect Aberdeen's most vulnerable from the worst of council cuts. He also wanted to introduce the city centre business rates exemption zone along Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton has vowed to protect Aberdeen’s most vulnerable from the worst of council cuts. He also wanted to introduce the city centre business rates exemption zone along Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

However, they are a minority party of eight – proposing a budget in the face of a 24-strong SNP/Liberal Democrat coalition administration.

New flexibility from the Scottish Government could allow the local authority to exempt certain businesses from paying rates.

The levy paid on non-domestic property has long been argued to be “killing” Aberdeen’s economic recovery, with around 90 shops thought to be empty in the city in January.

They are especially controversial in the north-east, with valuations still based on 2017 calculations failing to take into account the continuing damage of the oil downturn.

It is understood independent firms would benefit from the Tory plans, while big chains would still be expected to pay.

Along Union Street alone, the scheme would likely cost £10 million a year.

Tories plan three per cent council tax rise in Aberdeen

To cover some of that cost, the Conservatives are to propose a three per cent rise in council tax. Last month we exclusively revealed city accountants were pushing for a 10% increase.

Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton called for ministers’ help in making Union Street rates-free last May.

Last night he told The P&J: “Today at the budget meeting, we will be proposing measures to help to boost Aberdeen’s economy while protecting the most vulnerable.

“We will do this by avoiding the most savage of cuts that the SNP and Liberal Democrats are considering.

“And with 100% rates relief for businesses on Union Street, we look to reinvigorate our city centre as part of the wider city centre masterplan framework.

“We are rejecting cuts to culture, education and other key organisations and services across the city and will be keeping council tax low.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

crash Alford
Two taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash near Alford
Abi Austen, who grew up in Aberdeen, has released a new memoir Sugar and Spice. Image: Abi Austen/ DC Thomson.
First transgender woman in British Army warns gender debate has become 'trench warfare'
Councillors will face protestors this morning ahead of meeting to agree £46.6m in cuts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen budget exclusive: SNP and Lib Dems rule out four cuts too far ahead…
The Mirror Crack'd Aberdeen
Review: Murder mystery The Mirror Crack'd thrills Aberdeen fans
Donald McCalman from Circularity Scotland says the best approach with Scotland's deposit return scheme is to launch in August as planned, and fix problems as they arise. Image: Circularity Scotland/ Chris Watt.
Deposit return scheme: 'It's not going to be perfect on day one', but we're…
Kevin Dalgleish working on his dish. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen's Kevin Dalgleish makes it to second night of Great British Menu - but…
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
Prime has made the leap from supermarket shelf to nightclub backbar at Aberdeen's Nox. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Prime goes behind the bar as Aberdeen nightclub Nox sells 'Prime Bomb' shots for…
Concerns have been raised that funding for Big Noise Torry could be cut by the council tomorrow. Image: Sistema Scotland.
Community makes final plea to councillors to support Big Noise Torry ahead of budget…
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the 'forgotten park' due to rubbish and graffiti

Most Read

1
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
2
The body was found near Aberdour Beach in Aberdour Bay, Image: Google Maps.
Woman’s body found on Aberdour Beach near Fraserburgh
3
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
4
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
5
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
6
Angus Murray leaving court: Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner who attacked ARI nurse with cutlery described by lawyer as ‘no knife-wielding maniac’
7
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the ‘forgotten park’ due to rubbish and graffiti
8
There was a public meeting about the Macduff Aldi plans on Monday night
‘We wanted this more than anything’: Emotional public meeting as council vows to get…
2
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Northern Lights in Skye. Image: by Isabel Nelson Rapson.
Northern Lights to brighten Scottish skies for the third night in a row

More from Press and Journal

Tain Sheriff Court
Man brandished Buckfast bottle and told victim: 'You're not so hard now'
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Bree admitted being concerned in the supplying of Cocaine Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Ross Bree . N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/02/2023
Man offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
Aberdeen Women's Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women need to play with pride against Hibs, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Joy Dunlop has made her first solo album in ten years. Image: Joy Dunlop.
Argyll weather forecaster pours sunshine onto traditional canon of Gaelic songs
Spectra is just one of Aberdeen's many cultural festivals that relies on funding (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen simply can't afford proposed council culture cuts
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie.(Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Ross McCrorie's versatility hailed by interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson
CR0040783, Callum Law, Inverurie, Highland League, Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh. Picture of Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Saturday, January 28, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy Low believes Inverurie can have final say
Lewis McKay, Fraser Troup, Leah McKay and Emily Hector attended the launch in Keith today. Image: Jason Hedges.
Moray Council launches Sports Kit for All project in Keith to help youngsters get…
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: Yes (first) minister, it is time for a 'reset'
Former Caley Thistle defender Josh Meekings. Image: SNS Group
Josh Meekings says 'it's now or never' for Caley Thistle's promotion push

Editor's Picks

Most Commented