Aberdeen’s notorious Haudagain roundabout was the site of lengthy traffic queues following a two-car crash.

Police were called to the scene at 2.15pm.

There were no reports of anyone injured.

But traffic was building in the area due to the disruption. It is not clear how long the delays were.

The road was closed in the afternoon but was reopened by police after the incident was cleared.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were at the scene and were dealing with traffic management”.