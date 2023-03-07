What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and islands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and islands?

By Chris Cromar
March 7, 2023, 4:48 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 6:33 pm
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Much of the north and north-east has been covered in snow, with a yellow weather warning extended until Friday, but what can we expect in the next 24 hours?

The Met Office’s yellow weather warning for snow and ice, which covers most of the north of Scotland, came into effect at 6pm on Sunday and has been extended to last until 10am on Wednesday.

The north-east was covered in white this morning. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Another yellow warning for snow, which covers Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Moray, Inverness and the south-west Highlands, is in place from 3am on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.

Today’s heavy snow caused chaos across the region, with multiple crashes and flights delayed.

More than five inches of snow was reported in Altnaharra in Sutherland, as well as Dyce in Aberdeen, where the city’s airport is located.

Snow in Keith. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

In the coming days, snow showers are expected to “continue feeding off northern coastal areas”, however they are expected to “peter out” before they get too far inland.

Due to the low temperatures however, snow is expected to build in the next couple of days, with more to come until Friday, when the weather warning comes to an end.

The region will see mixed weather in the next 24 hours, with a variety of differences throughout.

Tomorrow’s weather forecast

Aberdeen
The Granite City will have highs of 3C tomorrow and lows of -2C, with it expected to be a sunny day for the majority.

Braemar
It will be a cold but sunny day in the Royal Deeside town on Wednesday, with the temperature failing to reach above 0C and it is predicted to fall as low as -9C.

Elgin
The Moray town will have sun tomorrow and have high temperatures of 3C and lows of -2C.

Fort William
A sunny day is expected for Fort William with temperatures ranging between 3C and -3C.

Inverness
The Highland capital will be sunny tomorrow and reach highs of 3C and lows of -3C.

Kirkwall
A day of sunny intervals is forecast for the Orkney capital on March 8, with 2C and -2C the extreme temperatures expected.

Lerwick
Cloudy and sunny intervals is expected in Shetland’s capital tomorrow, with light showers predicted for 11am and 3pm, while temperatures will experience a high of 1C and a low of -4C.

Oban
A cloudy day is forecast for the Argyll town, with highs of 5C and lows of -1C.

Peterhead
It will be a mostly sunny day for Peterhead tomorrow and is likely to experience temperatures ranging from -2C to 2C respectively.

Stonehaven
Like Aberdeen, the coastal town will have highs of 3C and lows of -2, with it expected to be a sunny day for most of it.

Stornoway
A day of sunny intervals is forecast for the Lewis town, with temperatures expected to be as low as -3C and have a high of 2C.

Wick
It will be a day of mainly sunny intervals in the far north town tomorrow, with light snow showers expected at 2pm, 7pm and 8pm, while temperatures will range from a high of 2C to a low of -3C.

