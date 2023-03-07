What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and islands?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Much of the north and north-east has been covered in snow, with a yellow weather warning extended until Friday, but what can we expect in the next 24 hours?

The Met Office’s yellow weather warning for snow and ice, which covers most of the north of Scotland, came into effect at 6pm on Sunday and has been extended to last until 10am on Wednesday.

Another yellow warning for snow, which covers Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Moray, Inverness and the south-west Highlands, is in place from 3am on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.

Today’s heavy snow caused chaos across the region, with multiple crashes and flights delayed.

More than five inches of snow was reported in Altnaharra in Sutherland, as well as Dyce in Aberdeen, where the city’s airport is located.

In the coming days, snow showers are expected to “continue feeding off northern coastal areas”, however they are expected to “peter out” before they get too far inland.

Due to the low temperatures however, snow is expected to build in the next couple of days, with more to come until Friday, when the weather warning comes to an end.

The region will see mixed weather in the next 24 hours, with a variety of differences throughout.

Tomorrow’s weather forecast

Aberdeen

The Granite City will have highs of 3C tomorrow and lows of -2C, with it expected to be a sunny day for the majority.

Braemar

It will be a cold but sunny day in the Royal Deeside town on Wednesday, with the temperature failing to reach above 0C and it is predicted to fall as low as -9C.

Elgin

The Moray town will have sun tomorrow and have high temperatures of 3C and lows of -2C.

Fort William

A sunny day is expected for Fort William with temperatures ranging between 3C and -3C.

Inverness

The Highland capital will be sunny tomorrow and reach highs of 3C and lows of -3C.

Kirkwall

A day of sunny intervals is forecast for the Orkney capital on March 8, with 2C and -2C the extreme temperatures expected.

Lerwick

Cloudy and sunny intervals is expected in Shetland’s capital tomorrow, with light showers predicted for 11am and 3pm, while temperatures will experience a high of 1C and a low of -4C.

Oban

A cloudy day is forecast for the Argyll town, with highs of 5C and lows of -1C.

Peterhead

It will be a mostly sunny day for Peterhead tomorrow and is likely to experience temperatures ranging from -2C to 2C respectively.

Stonehaven

Like Aberdeen, the coastal town will have highs of 3C and lows of -2, with it expected to be a sunny day for most of it.



Stornoway

A day of sunny intervals is forecast for the Lewis town, with temperatures expected to be as low as -3C and have a high of 2C.

Wick

It will be a day of mainly sunny intervals in the far north town tomorrow, with light snow showers expected at 2pm, 7pm and 8pm, while temperatures will range from a high of 2C to a low of -3C.