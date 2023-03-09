All you need to know about P&J Live shows this weekend – Cirque, ABBA tribute and Makings of a Murderer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know about P&J Live shows this weekend – Cirque, ABBA tribute and Makings of a Murderer

Cirque: The Greatest Show is coming to Aberdeen
Cirque will leave you well and truly entertained. Image: P&J Live
By Danica Ollerova

A trio of great shows are set to make it a weekend to remember at P&J Live.

While The Makings of a Murderer will entertain Aberdeen fans on Friday, Cirque: The Greatest Show and Thank You For The Music – The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA will bring fantastic entertainment to P&J Live on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s all you need to know about the three shows heading for the popular north-east venue.

The Makings of a Murderer

What: Notorious serial killers will be the focus of investigator and crime expert David Swindle’s talk. The event will focus on the biggest British serial killers of all time – including Jack the Ripper, Peter Tobin, Harold Shipman, Peter Sutcliffe and “killer couples” such as Fred and Rose West, and The Moors Murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

When: Friday March 10. Doors open at 6pm and the show is expected to start at 7.30pm.

Where: P&J Live Hall C

Age restriction: Over 18s only

David Swindle will bring his The Makings of a Murderer talk to Aberdeen.
David Swindle will bring his The Makings of a Murderer talk to Aberdeen. Image: P&J Live.

Thank You For The Music – The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA

What: You can dance, you can jive, and have the time of your life when Thank You For The Music – the ultimate tribute to ABBA – arrives at Aberdeen’s P&J Live. Take a chance on this international smash-hit tribute show which will bring all of ABBA’s number-one hits, including Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Mamma Mia, to the stage in a glittering production.

When: Saturday March 11. Doors open for Thank You For The Music – The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA at 6.30pm and the show is set to start at 8pm.

Where: P&J Live Hall C

Age restriction: Under 14s to be accompanied by an adult.

abba aberdeen P&J live
Don’t miss Thank You For The Music at Aberdeen’s P&J Live. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

Cirque: The Greatest Show

What: Ladies and gents, this is the moment you’ve waited for… Cirque: The Greatest Show will finally bring the world of the extraordinary to Aberdeen’s P&J Live this weekend. Inspired by the 2017 film The Greatest Showman, the performance combines showstoppers from popular West End and Broadway shows with amazing aerialists, incredible contortionists and thrilling trapeze artists.

When: Saturday March 11 at 2.30pm and Sunday March 12 at 1pm and 5.30pm. All three shows are now sold out.

Where: P&J Live Hall C

Age restriction: Under 14s to be accompanied by an adult.

Cirque: The Greatest Show is sure to entertain Aberdeen fans at P&J Live. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

What to know before you go

How do I get to P&J Live?

Venue bosses would like to encourage attendees to use public transport.

Getting to P&J Live by bus

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15-30 minutes.

Driving to P&J Live

Attendees can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive.

Can I bring an umbrella?

No, for everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will food and drink be available?

There will be a bar and food available in Hall B, and The Mill Coffee shop serving Costa Coffee will be open.

