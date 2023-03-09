All you need to know about P&J Live shows this weekend – Cirque, ABBA tribute and Makings of a Murderer

A trio of great shows are set to make it a weekend to remember at P&J Live.

While The Makings of a Murderer will entertain Aberdeen fans on Friday, Cirque: The Greatest Show and Thank You For The Music – The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA will bring fantastic entertainment to P&J Live on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s all you need to know about the three shows heading for the popular north-east venue.

The Makings of a Murderer

What: Notorious serial killers will be the focus of investigator and crime expert David Swindle’s talk. The event will focus on the biggest British serial killers of all time – including Jack the Ripper, Peter Tobin, Harold Shipman, Peter Sutcliffe and “killer couples” such as Fred and Rose West, and The Moors Murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

When: Friday March 10. Doors open at 6pm and the show is expected to start at 7.30pm.

Where: P&J Live Hall C

Age restriction: Over 18s only

Thank You For The Music – The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA

What: You can dance, you can jive, and have the time of your life when Thank You For The Music – the ultimate tribute to ABBA – arrives at Aberdeen’s P&J Live. Take a chance on this international smash-hit tribute show which will bring all of ABBA’s number-one hits, including Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Mamma Mia, to the stage in a glittering production.

When: Saturday March 11. Doors open for Thank You For The Music – The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA at 6.30pm and the show is set to start at 8pm.

Where: P&J Live Hall C

Age restriction: Under 14s to be accompanied by an adult.

Cirque: The Greatest Show

What: Ladies and gents, this is the moment you’ve waited for… Cirque: The Greatest Show will finally bring the world of the extraordinary to Aberdeen’s P&J Live this weekend. Inspired by the 2017 film The Greatest Showman, the performance combines showstoppers from popular West End and Broadway shows with amazing aerialists, incredible contortionists and thrilling trapeze artists.

When: Saturday March 11 at 2.30pm and Sunday March 12 at 1pm and 5.30pm. All three shows are now sold out.

Where: P&J Live Hall C

Age restriction: Under 14s to be accompanied by an adult.

What to know before you go

How do I get to P&J Live?

Venue bosses would like to encourage attendees to use public transport.

Getting to P&J Live by bus

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15-30 minutes.

Driving to P&J Live

Attendees can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive.

Can I bring an umbrella?

No, for everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will food and drink be available?

There will be a bar and food available in Hall B, and The Mill Coffee shop serving Costa Coffee will be open.

