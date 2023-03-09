New traffic idea for Academy Street: What is being planned?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More detailed plans on how the vast majority of vehicles are to be banned from Academy Street in Inverness are expected to be published today.

Highland Council will be asking the public to give their views on the more detailed proposal next week.

The details are still coming to light but bus lanes are understood to be part of the mix.

Inverness City leader Ian Brown said it is hoped this new proposal will get traffic volume down.

He said: “Under these proposals, which will go out to consultation, if you are in a vehicle and accessing Academy Street from Millburn Road, you will then turn left at Union Street and then go along and come back out of Queensgate.

“The intention is to give car users limited access so they can still drop someone off in the area even if they are not a Blue Badge holder.”

What has already been approved for Academy Street?

In November, Inverness councillors narrowly supported proposals to ban private cars from Academy Street.

The controversial plans attracted a last-minute threat of legal action and heavy lobbying from local business owners, including Marks and Spencer.

However, several councillors said most of the feedback they received was positive.

Why is Academy Street being revamped?

Currently, up to 9,500 cars, vans, lorries and buses use Academy Street every day, of which around half are through-traffic.

Economy and Infrastructure Committee chairman Ken Gowans said he was looking forward to finding out what the public thought of the new plans expected to be published today.

He said: “It is now up to the business community and the public to let us know what they think about the new plans.

“We need to know what they think.”

People pivotal to future of Academy Street

Transport planners said the public consultation showed considerable local support for the plan.

Between May and October the consultation site attracted 6,197 visitors and nearly 500 responses. Highland Council said 60% of businesses support the plans, and only 28% said they believe through traffic benefits their business.

