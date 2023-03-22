‘Happiest girl in the world’: Aberdeen couple remember wedding day 65 years on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen couple are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary, after a chance meeting over a cup of tea in 1951.

Cyril “Mac” Caseby, 92, and Gladys Caseby, 90, tied the knot on March 22, 1958, with his dad officiating at the service.

Despite Gladys battling Alzheimer’s for the past decade, she says she still remembers her wedding day when she became “the happiest girl in the world”.

Although her short-term memory has faded, Mrs Caseby recalled training as a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in 1951.

It was then when she and Mac first met over tea. He had come to visit his sister in Aberdeen after finishing his time in the RAF.

After their first meeting, the pair were separated but kept in touch.

The couple eventually married at Saughtree Parish Church in the Borders where Mac’s father, Reverend Alexander Caseby, officiated at the wedding.

Love now ‘stronger than ever’

However, much of their relationship now revolves around Mrs Caseby’s Alzheimer’s.

Mr Caseby is a full-time carer at their home in Kingswells.

But despite the challenges, Mr Caseby says their love is “stronger and closer than ever”.

‘Married for better or worse’

Although the marriage has “not always been easy”, Mr Caseby says the pair signed up for life.

He said: “I told her we married for better or worse and we will stick together as long as we can.

“We have a lovely family that helps support us.”

The couple each wrote in a special handmade card for their 65th blue sapphire wedding anniversary.

It shows pictures of Mrs Caseby in her nurse’s uniform and Mr Caseby in his RAF uniform.

The card also showcases the pair’s cheeky sense of humour, with Mr Caseby writing: “I will never forget the day I carried you over the threshold. My back has never been the same since.”

Their anniversary is always a big occasion for the pair. For their 60th anniversary, they were “thrilled” to feature in the Evening Express.

Mr Caseby also appeared in The Courier in 2020 after it was revealed he kept a piece of Adolf Hitler’s war yacht in his sock drawer after it crashed in Fife.

Supporting others with Alzheimer’s

When the couple received the Alzheimer’s diagnosis 10 years ago, they went along to a nearby support group.

However, Mr Caseby is now the only member of the group who can still drive, and often picks up lonely members of the group and takes them on outings.

He said: “We are always looking after other people. Many in the group look to us for company.

“I will continue to do it as long as I am able to.”

“We were both brought up by Church of Scotland ministers and we were taught to care for others.”