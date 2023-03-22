‘Happiest girl in the world’: Aberdeen couple remember wedding day 65 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Happiest girl in the world’: Aberdeen couple remember wedding day 65 years on

By Cameron Roy
March 22, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 7:35 am
Gladys and Mac Caseby are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Gladys and Mac Caseby are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

An Aberdeen couple are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary, after a chance meeting over a cup of tea in 1951.

Cyril “Mac” Caseby, 92, and Gladys Caseby, 90, tied the knot on March 22, 1958, with his dad officiating at the service.

Despite Gladys battling Alzheimer’s for the past decade, she says she still remembers her wedding day when she became “the happiest girl in the world”.

Although her short-term memory has faded, Mrs Caseby recalled training as a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in 1951.

It was then when she and Mac first met over tea. He had come to visit his sister in Aberdeen after finishing his time in the RAF.

After their first meeting, the pair were separated but kept in touch.

The couple eventually married at Saughtree Parish Church in the Borders where Mac’s father, Reverend Alexander Caseby, officiated at the wedding.

Love now ‘stronger than ever’

However, much of their relationship now revolves around Mrs Caseby’s Alzheimer’s.

Mr Caseby is a full-time carer at their home in Kingswells.

Mac and Gladys Caseby on their wedding day on March 22, 1958.

But despite the challenges, Mr Caseby says their love is “stronger and closer than ever”.

‘Married for better or worse’

Although the marriage has “not always been easy”, Mr Caseby says the pair signed up for life.

He said: “I told her we married for better or worse and we will stick together as long as we can.

“We have a lovely family that helps support us.”

Gladys and Mac Caseby are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a special card. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The couple each wrote in a special handmade card for their 65th blue sapphire wedding anniversary.

It shows pictures of Mrs Caseby in her nurse’s uniform and Mr Caseby in his RAF uniform.

The card also showcases the pair’s cheeky sense of humour, with Mr Caseby writing: “I will never forget the day I carried you over the threshold. My back has never been the same since.”

Their anniversary is always a big occasion for the pair. For their 60th anniversary, they were “thrilled” to feature in the Evening Express.

Cyril “Mac” Caseby and Gladys Caseby were pictured in the Evening Express on their 60th anniversary. Aberdeen. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson

Mr Caseby also appeared in The Courier in 2020 after it was revealed he kept a piece of Adolf Hitler’s war yacht in his sock drawer after it crashed in Fife.

Supporting others with Alzheimer’s

When the couple received the Alzheimer’s diagnosis 10 years ago, they went along to a nearby support group.

However, Mr Caseby is now the only member of the group who can still drive, and often picks up lonely members of the group and takes them on outings.

The happy couple with family on their anniversary card. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

He said: “We are always looking after other people. Many in the group look to us for company.

“I will continue to do it as long as I am able to.”

“We were both brought up by Church of Scotland ministers and we were taught to care for others.”

