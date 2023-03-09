Two men in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following two-car crash in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Passers-by who stopped to help two men seriously hurt in a crash have been praised by police.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a van and car on the B966 between Fordoun and Auchenblae at about 4pm yesterday.

Both occupants of the grey Audi A3 – a 65-year-old man and a 74-year-old man – were taken Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 50-year-old male driver of the Ford Transit sustained minor injuries.

Officers cordoned off the nearby village of Fordoun, near Laurenckirk, due to the crash, with the B966 remaining closed for nine hours.

Now they are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie, from the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the three men involved in this incident and their families.

“I would like to thank the people who offered their assistance at the scene and who have already spoken with police.

“We urge anyone else who witnessed the crash, believes they saw the vehicles involved or may have dashcam footage from the area, to contact us.”