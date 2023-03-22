Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shoppers have warned antisocial behaviour in Union Square has been “getting worse”.

That is in spite of six security guards and a patrol dog trying to maintain order in the Aberdeen city centre shopping centre.

There have been reports of fighting, running around, swearing and smoking on the premises.

‘Horrendous’ swearing and vaping

Ioana Simion, who has lived in Aberdeen for 13 years, said the growing problem has been putting her off shopping.

While on a trip to the centre she was confronted by a group of five teenage girls vaping.

When she asked them to “have some respect” for mothers and babies walking through their smoke, she said the group launched into an extreme verbal attack against her.

Ms Simion told The Press and Journal the experience was “just horrendous”.

But she said the “most shocking” aspect of the ordeal was the other shoppers who just walked past and never said anything against the youths.

However, Ms Simion was not alone in her run-ins with the gangs of youths.

Issues raised on social media

A number of people took to social media to voice concerns.

One man commented: “Biggest mistake giving the free bus passes, should have a cut-off time when they can’t use it, the behaviour is disgusting, I see it every day!

“Little ned kids with no respect and nowadays it seems to be the privileged kids who are the worst.”

One woman wrote: “It’s an absolute disgrace and has been allowed to go on far too long! It’s honestly awful waiting for a bus down there now.”

Ms Simion believes the problem has become so bad that shoppers will now start to avoid the shopping centre.

She said: “If they want to encourage families to spend time there they need to do something about this.”

Shoppers have at times even been blocked from entering the shopping centre as the security officers have to guard the doors to stop the youths running inside.

What is being done about the antisocial behaviour?

A police spokesman said officers were aware of the “disruptive” effect the behaviour has on the local community.

“We are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of behaviour,” he said.

“It will not be tolerated and action will be taken when incidents are reported to us.”

A spokesman for Union Square said: “The safety and security of our colleagues and customers is our number one priority.

“We are working with stakeholders including Police Scotland in order to provide a safe and welcoming experience for everyone visiting Aberdeen city centre.”

Antisocial behaviour has been a problem for the whole city centre, including Union Street.

In January, youths were videoed using the newly reopened Union Terrace Gardens as a makeshift fighting ring.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We continue to work with partners and stakeholders to deter and address antisocial behaviour across the city and city centre.”

‘Totally inexcusable for shoppers to face violence’

North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden wants to see the police receive more resources to crack down on the issue.

He said: “It is totally inexcusable for shoppers and staff to face violence and threatening behaviour due to a minority of people who are intent on causing disruption and trouble.

“Union Square should be a safe place which is free from the scourge of antisocial behaviour and mustn’t become a hotbed for crime.

“The shopping centre should be praised for acting swiftly in bringing in additional security but it’s equally important these mindless individuals are caught and dealt with appropriately for the safety of others.

“It’s vital government funding is made available to provide activities for people to draw them away from this kind of unacceptable behaviour.”

In August, Union Square was purchased for £140 million by massive retail company Brookfield, which owns Canary Wharf in London.