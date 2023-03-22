Pledge to improve Orkney’s ‘weak’ and ‘unsatisfactory’ adoption and fostering services

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The partnership in charge of fostering and adoption services in Orkney says progress has been made to improve problems pointed out in a “sobering” Care Inspectorate report.

During a meeting held at Orkney council offices earlier today, the chairman of the Orkney Health and Social Care partnership (OHAC), Stephen Brown, reported that an officer is now in place to continue to take forward an action plan that will combat the weaknesses found by inspectors.

The report, which was published last November, revealed the results of a surprise inspection undertaken in September last year.

The overall outcome was a slew of “weak” and “unsatisfactory” gradings for the key elements of the fostering and adoption services.

In the fostering service, the way people’s wellbeing was being supported and the staff team were both graded as “weak”. Leadership and care and support planning were found to be “unsatisfactory”.

OHAC took its ‘eye off the ball’

Meanwhile, the adoption service’s leadership was also unsatisfactory. The service’s care and support planning, staff team, and support for people’s wellbeing were all found to be weak.

The adult placement service was also scrutinised in the inspection. It fared slightly better, but only just.

It received “adequate” grades for its staff team, supporting wellbeing, and care and support planning.

However, it also received a “weak” grade for its leadership.

A shortage of staff was a common theme in the inspectors’ report. This led to some parts of the services not being provided.

These services are run by the Orkney Health and Care Partnership (OHAC) which reports to the Integration Joint Board (IJB), which is made up of councillors, members of NHS Orkney, and non-executive members.

The inspectorate’s report was viewed by members of the IJB’s Performance and Audit Committee this morning.

With the report having been viewed at committee level already, the results will have come as no surprise.

Nevertheless, committee member David Campbell called them “very sobering” today.

No action taken

Before updating the committee on the progress that’s been made, Mr Brown told them the results of the inspection were “particularly adverse”.

He said: “There were some significant failings identified particularly related to young people who were not progressing towards permanency in the way that they should.

“Many of those young people were waiting a long, long time for any indication of the plans for them.”

Mr Brown said it was a case of OHAC “taking their eye off the ball” with the services.

The 2022 inspection followed on from another, two years earlier. Mr Brown explained that, while that earlier inspection came with recommendations, no action was taken.

Mr Brown said OHAC had been trying to manage the consequences of Covid. It was also dealing with an “adverse” inspection of the wider children’s services.

He added: “We’ve seen some significant progress over the piece, in relation to the wider children’s services.

“But clearly that meant we were unable to action – in the way that we should have – on fostering and adoption.”

Action plan has been moving forward says OHAC chief

However, an action plan is moving forward, Mr Brown said.

Service manager for adult and learning disability with OHAC, Cathy Martin, has taken up responsibility for taking the plans forward.

Staff training, improving links with other services, and improving communication between staff as well as service users feature in the action plans.

Mr Brown said: “I’m pleased to report many of the actions have either been completed or begun.

“I think the momentum is there, we just need to make sure we continue that.”

Inspectors will take another look at the services in July.

Mr Brown said they are satisfied that the action plans will get the services “where we need to be”.