Pledge to improve Orkney’s ‘weak’ and ‘unsatisfactory’ adoption and fostering services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Pledge to improve Orkney’s ‘weak’ and ‘unsatisfactory’ adoption and fostering services

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
March 22, 2023, 5:00 pm
OHAC
The Balfour hospital in Kirkwall. Image: NHS Orkney

The partnership in charge of fostering and adoption services in Orkney says progress has been made to improve problems pointed out in a “sobering” Care Inspectorate report.

During a meeting held at Orkney council offices earlier today, the chairman of the Orkney Health and Social Care partnership (OHAC), Stephen Brown, reported that an officer is now in place to continue to take forward an action plan that will combat the weaknesses found by inspectors.

The report, which was  published last November, revealed the results of a surprise inspection undertaken in September last year.

The overall outcome was a slew of “weak” and “unsatisfactory” gradings for the key elements of the fostering and adoption services.

In the fostering service, the way people’s wellbeing was being supported and the staff team were both graded as “weak”. Leadership and care and support planning were found to be “unsatisfactory”.

OHAC took its ‘eye off the ball’

Meanwhile, the adoption service’s leadership was also unsatisfactory. The service’s care and support planning, staff team, and support for people’s wellbeing were all found to be weak.

The adult placement service was also scrutinised in the inspection. It fared slightly better, but only just.

It received “adequate” grades for its staff team, supporting wellbeing, and care and support planning.

However, it also received a “weak” grade for its leadership.

A shortage of staff was a common theme in the inspectors’ report. This led to some parts of the services not being provided.

These services are run by the Orkney Health and Care Partnership (OHAC) which reports to the Integration Joint Board (IJB), which is made up of councillors, members of NHS Orkney, and non-executive members.

The inspectorate’s report was viewed by members of the IJB’s Performance and Audit Committee this morning.

With the report having been viewed at committee level already, the results will have come as no surprise.

Nevertheless, committee member David Campbell called them “very sobering” today.

No action taken

Before updating the committee on the progress that’s been made, Mr Brown told them the results of the inspection were “particularly adverse”.

He said: “There were some significant failings identified particularly related to young people who were not progressing towards permanency in the way that they should.

“Many of those young people were waiting a long, long time for any indication of the plans for them.”

Orkney budget
An update was given in Orkney council chamber today. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Mr Brown said it was a case of OHAC “taking their eye off the ball” with the services.

The 2022 inspection followed on from another, two years earlier. Mr Brown explained that, while that earlier inspection came with recommendations, no action was taken.

Mr Brown said OHAC had been trying to manage the consequences of Covid. It was also dealing with an “adverse” inspection of the wider children’s services.

He added: “We’ve seen some significant progress over the piece, in relation to the wider children’s services.

“But clearly that meant we were unable to action – in the way that we should have – on fostering and adoption.”

Action plan has been moving forward says OHAC chief

However, an action plan is moving forward, Mr Brown said.

Service manager for adult and learning disability with OHAC, Cathy Martin, has taken up responsibility for taking the plans forward.

Staff training, improving links with other services, and improving communication between staff as well as service users feature in the action plans.

Mr Brown said: “I’m pleased to report many of the actions have either been completed or begun.

“I think the momentum is there, we just need to make sure we continue that.”

Inspectors will take another look at the services in July.

Mr Brown said they are satisfied that the action plans will get the services “where we need to be”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Katie Anderson 16, from Burra fly from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the Shetland teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
Deer are being unfairly singled out as chief culprits in spreading Lyme disease and labelled ecological bullies, a welfare charity claims. Image: Gordon Lennon/DC Thomson.
Charity claims deer are being villainised and iconic animals deserve better than 'vermin status'
Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness. Image: Googlemaps.
'Nothing finalised': Highland Council and NHS Highland tight-lipped over future of care home operations…
The Highland Council is sharing design plans for the High Street in Wick which is part of a regeneration project n the town. Pictured is Wick High Street in 2008. Image: Andy Drysdale/Shutterstock.
Design plans for Wick High Street regeneration to be shared at drop-in session
By-standers gathered at the new Benbecula Distillery for a topping out ceremony to mark the completion of the glass lighthouse. Image: Spey Media
Ceremony held to mark construction milestone for 'landmark' distillery lighthouse on Benbecula
The line between Dingwall and Muir of Ord has been closed. Image: PA
Inverness ScotRail services cancelled after train strikes tree
Invergordon lifeboat was dispatched to help bring the injured man back to shore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Injured man evacuated from vessel north of Nairn
Flights from Orkney to London to commence on April 4. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loganair to launch new flights from Orkney to London early next month
A major rescue was launched after a climber fell from the cliffs at Bragar in June 2022. Image Supplied: Western Isles News Agency
Hero coastguards who saved man following Bragar cliff fall recognised
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Patrick McGuire was asphyxiated after a bench toppled over and pinned him against a wall. Picture shows; Patrick McGuire Glengarry Castle Hotel . N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Highland hotel fined £14,000 after guest dies of asphyxia when cast iron bench tips…

Most Read

1
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
2
Fraserburgh coastguard
Search launched off Fraserburgh coast following reports of man in water
3
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
4
This five-bedroom family home in Cults has its very own gym and stylish garden room. Photos supplied by Mackinnons.
Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and…
5
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
6
Union Square has been the repeated scenes of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
7
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
8
Gladys and Mac Caseby are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
‘Happiest girl in the world’: Aberdeen couple remember wedding day 65 years on
9
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
10
An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid

More from Press and Journal

The Valaris 121 arriving at Dundee Harbour. Image: Alan Richardson
Safety watchdog finds hole in deck of North Sea missing worker rig
A section of Gallowgate has been closed as a safety precaution. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.
Nescol city campus and Aberdeen roads closed due to weather damage
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison in action at the Women's World Curling Championships in Sweden. Supplied by WCF/Jeffrey Au.
Team Morrison bounce back with victory against USA at Women's World Championships
John Hewitt scores Aberdeen's most famous goal - which won the European Cup Winners' Cup against Real Madrid in Gothenburg in 1983. Image: PA
Aberdeen icon John Hewitt - who scored goal to seal 1983 European Cup Winners'…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative's attacker with baseball bat after 'rage took over'
This forever family home is in walk-in condition. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
Supremely stylish home on the market in Cove for £235,000
Elena Ionascu owns Da Vinci restaurant in Aberdeen (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Noemi Carifi: My inspirational colleagues became family when I moved to Aberdeen
A recent 'Save Woodside Library' public demonstration (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
Kirstin Innes: Councillors closing libraries are oblivious to what struggling communities need
Pulled spiced beef brisket can enliven any meal-time. Image: Shutterstock
Midweek meal: Try this pulled spiced Scotch beef brisket with vegetables to give your…
To go with story by John Ross. contract awarded to build Inverness climbing wall Picture shows; impressions of planned climbing wall. Inverness. Supplied by The Ledge Date; 11/03/2022
The Ledge and Whin Park among 11 projects vying for Inverness funding

Editor's Picks

Most Commented