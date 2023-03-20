BP Coast 2 Coast cyclists rally to help fundraise 12,000 laptops for Ukrainian children

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cyclists participating in BP’s Coast 2 Coast adventure will be helping provide 12,000 laptops for Ukrainian children.

The challenge involves cycling more than 250 miles across Scotland from Gairloch to Aberdeen from May 25 to 28.

Taking part is a group of 70 past and present BP North Sea employees who want to get on their bikes and help out.

Three local charities in the north-east will also be receiving funds.

The team anticipates raising around £120,000 which will be split between the four groups.

A ceilidh has also been organised for March 25 at 7.30pm in Aberdeen University’s Elphinstone Hall.

Aberdeenshire links to Ukraine

The decision to fundraise for Ukrainian children was made due to a connection to the country from Ythan Valley Rotary Club in Aberdeenshire.

The club is twinned with Rotary Club Kharkiv International after its president Erik Avetisov moved from the Ukrainian city to Methlick with his family and started attending meetings at the Aberdeenshire club.

Club member Gary Macalister said: “When the war started in Ukraine a year ago, we decided to do something to help. We refurbished and cleaned a vacant house and a family from Mariupol moved in last June.

“Within a few weeks Erik and his family also came to the area, and he told us what his rotary club in Kharkiv was doing to support people living in the city.

“We started fundraising for laptops and heaters initially and managed to raise funds for laptops for schoolchildren to allow them to continue their studies.”

Laptops ‘vital’ for schoolchildren

Since the war started over one year ago, 90% of schools are closed in the county and a generation of children is now at risk of growing up without an education.

Rotary Club Kharkiv International says there are 12,000 verified child laptop applicants in Ukraine, but only a small percentage have been provided. They have a supply line for reconditioned laptops costing only £120 each.

Ythan Valley Rotary Club has now launched a fundraiser to help raise £15,000 to go towards the laptops.

So far they have provided 166 but said they are just “scratching the surface”.

Mr Macalister said: “The goal is to raise sufficient, between us and other Rotary clubs, to make sure all children identified have laptops to access schoolwork at home whilst its unsafe to attend in person.

“It’s vital children have what they need, so they don’t fall behind with their studies.”

What other charities will receive money?

Three charities based in the north-east will also be receiving cash from the fundraising events.

Northsound Cash for Kids: This charity works to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people who are affected by illness, poverty and neglect.

This charity works to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people who are affected by illness, poverty and neglect. ACIS Youth: Part of Mental Health Aberdeen, this charity provides free one-to-one counselling to all primary schools in Aberdeen for children aged 10 to 12.

Part of Mental Health Aberdeen, this charity provides free one-to-one counselling to all primary schools in Aberdeen for children aged 10 to 12. The Archie Foundation Baird Family Hospital Appeal: This charity supports maternity, neonatal and paediatric health services and is appealing for £2 million for a new hospital in Aberdeen.

Since it started in 2008, the bike ride has raised more than £2 million for 25 local charities.

Each cyclist has a fundraising target of £1,000, with individuals covering their own accommodation and food costs.

All money raised by BP employees is matched by the BP Foundation. To purchase tickets for the Coast 2 Coast Ceilidh, visit here.