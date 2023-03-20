Aberdeen theatre group to take part in National Theatre Connections Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen youth theatre group is excited to showcase a “bizarre” production at a national theatre festival for the first time.

Talking fish and dead chickens falling out of the sky are just some of the moments due to appear in Shazam Theatre Company’s performance at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

The group, aged between 13 and 19 from Aberdeen, will be one of four groups premiering three newly commissioned plays at the National Theatre Connections Festival.

Showcasing young acting talent, the festival allows theatre-makers to ask questions and “test the boundaries”. This year, some of themes touched upon include climate change and gang culture.

‘Amazing opportunity’

Marie Skene, company artistic director at Shazam Theatre Company in Aberdeen, said the group is “very excited” to perform at Pitlochry for the first time.

Ms Skene said: “There’s not many drama groups in Aberdeen and to be given an opportunity to perform in a theatre at Pitlochry is amazing. And to get the chance to meet like-minded people.”

Performing Simon Longman’s play called Circle Dreams Around The Terrible, Terrible Past, Ms Skene said: “It kind of lets their imagination run wild. It’s such a bizarre show.

“It’s all about dreams that we have and the anxiety around young people.

“The kind of pressure they have to get out there and get a job and the expectations that’s put on them from older generations because that’s how they were brought up.”

The performance follows after the project group from the Aberdeen theatre company won best moment of theatre for an original play from the Scottish Community Drama Association.

Other groups performing at the festival on March 25-26 include The Mill Youth Theatre from East Lothian, Glasgow based Stage Goons and St Andrews based Byre Youth Theatre.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre producer, Deborah Dickinson, said: “Pitlochry Festival Theatre is excited to be staging its first National Theatre Connections Festival with four brilliant youth theatre groups in our beautiful new studio.

“We are delighted to be giving young people the opportunity to stage new plays and take part in workshops supported by theatre professionals.”

To find out more information visit Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s website.