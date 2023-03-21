Prominent buildings and landmarks across the north to be light up in purple to raise awareness of epilepsy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of prominent buildings across the north and north-east will be lit up on Sunday to help raise awareness of epilepsy for Purple Day.

His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen, Ness Bridge in Inverness and Oban’s McCaig’s Tower will be among 43 buildings and landmarks across Scotland which will be lit up purple for the day.

It aims to get people talking about epilepsy and dispel the myths and stigma attached to the condition.

Epilepsy Scotland is asking schools, local communities and people in their workplaces to wear something purple during March to help raise awareness and help support the estimated 58,000 people living with epilepsy in Scotland.

Purple Day was founded in Canada by nine-year-old Cassidy Megan in 2008 and the other buildings to be lit up on Sunday in the region are Aberdeen Arts Centre, Covesea Lighthouse in Lossiemouth, Dingwall and Lerwick town halls, and Wick’s Mackays Hotel.

‘These displays help us raise awareness of epilepsy’

Epilepsy Scotland chief executive, Lesslie Young said: “We are delighted so many landmarks across Scotland will light up purple for Purple Day. These displays help us raise awareness of epilepsy with the aim of diminishing the social stigma that can surround it.

“Awareness days such as Purple Day are a great opportunity for people to learn more about epilepsy and to support our vital services, including our national helpline, wellbeing services and information available through our website.

“We would really like to see people sharing photos of their own purple day activities as well as pictures of landmarks and buildings being lit up in their areas. It should be a fun day for all but with the aim of helping others.”