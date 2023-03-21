Prominent buildings and landmarks across the north to be light up in purple to raise awareness of epilepsy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Prominent buildings and landmarks across the north to be light up in purple to raise awareness of epilepsy

By Chris Cromar
March 21, 2023, 12:18 pm Updated: March 21, 2023, 12:32 pm
The Ness Bridge in Inverness will be lit up in purple on Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The Ness Bridge in Inverness will be lit up in purple on Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A number of prominent buildings across the north and north-east will be lit up on Sunday to help raise awareness of epilepsy for Purple Day.

His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen, Ness Bridge in Inverness and Oban’s McCaig’s Tower will be among 43 buildings and landmarks across Scotland which will be lit up purple for the day.

It aims to get people talking about epilepsy and dispel the myths and stigma attached to the condition.

McCaig’s Tower in Oban is one of 43 buildings across Scotland that will be lit up. Image: Shutterstock.

Epilepsy Scotland is asking schools, local communities and people in their workplaces to wear something purple during March to help raise awareness and help support the estimated 58,000 people living with epilepsy in Scotland.

Purple Day was founded in Canada by nine-year-old Cassidy Megan in 2008 and the other buildings to be lit up on Sunday in the region are Aberdeen Arts Centre, Covesea Lighthouse in Lossiemouth, Dingwall and Lerwick town halls, and Wick’s Mackays Hotel.

‘These displays help us raise awareness of epilepsy’

Epilepsy Scotland chief executive, Lesslie Young said: “We are delighted so many landmarks across Scotland will light up purple for Purple Day. These displays help us raise awareness of epilepsy with the aim of diminishing the social stigma that can surround it.

His Majesty’s Theatre will turn purple on Thursday. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“Awareness days such as Purple Day are a great opportunity for people to learn more about epilepsy and to support our vital services, including our national helpline, wellbeing services and information available through our website.

“We would really like to see people sharing photos of their own purple day activities as well as pictures of landmarks and buildings being lit up in their areas. It should be a fun day for all but with the aim of helping others.”

