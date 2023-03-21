Stonehaven residents asked for views on electric vehicle charging hub on A90

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents of an Aberdeenshire town are being urged to have their say on plans to create a charging point for electric vehicles.

Stonehaven Gateway would host more than 30 charging points and eight 10-minute super-charge points.

A five-acre site west of the roundabout that links the A90 with the AWPR has been earmarked for the development.

It would bring the former McLaughlin and Harvey building yard back into use.

Glasgow-based firm Ashfield Land is behind the plans, which also include space for custom-built units for high-quality retailers.

The proposals previously received a thumbs-up at the first public consultation, but a second event will held later this month for anyone yet to have their say.

It will be held at Stonehaven Town Hall on March 30 between 3pm and 8pm.

First consultation success

At the first consultation, 86 residents attended to find out more about the project and provide feedback.

More than 50 people completed the form, of whom 90% said they support investment in the town, and 84% said they are in favour of new high-quality retailers at the site.

There was also broad support for the concept of electric vehicle charging, with 70% saying that the development would probably reduce their travel outwith the town.

‘New diversity of shopping experience’

Steven McGarva, director at Ashfield Land, said: “With Stonehaven Gateway, we want to create an attractive access point to the town, promoting it as a forward-facing and sustainable destination.

“It will provide a much-needed facility for both local residents and visitors, while supporting the region’s goals to increase the uptake of electric vehicles in the region.

“It will also deliver a number of significant benefits to the local economy, including a new diversity of shopping experience to the local community as well as the creation of new jobs.”

The developer is currently in negotiation with national retailers and anticipates announcing occupiers during the application process.

To find out more, visit the Stonehaven Gateway website.