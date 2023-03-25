Aberdeen block of flats among first to get Grenfell-style cladding replaced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen block of flats among first to get Grenfell-style cladding replaced

The works are being done as part of a nationwide Scottish Government scheme to improve safety.

By Chris Cromar
The Aurora apartments is getting its cladding replaced as part of a Scottish Government trial scheme. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
The Aurora apartments is getting its cladding replaced as part of a Scottish Government trial scheme. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

A block of Aberdeen flats are among the first in the country to get its Grenfell-style cladding removed under a Scottish Government scheme.

The nine-story Aurora apartments, which are based on Polmuir Drive in the Ferryhill area of the city, are currently getting the works done as part of the Single Building Assessment programme.

Since the Grenfell Tower fire took place in June 2017 – tragically killing 72 people – a spotlight has been focussed on the type of cladding that was used on the west London building, as well as others across the country.

The Grenfell fire put the spotlight on the safety of cladding used on buildings across the UK. Image: PA Wire.

In June last year, the Scottish Parliament passed a law that banned the use of combustible materials on the outside of all new build residential and other “high-risk” buildings taller than 36ft.

The changes also applied to recladding works to the same classification of buildings, such as the Aurora block.

There is an estimated 780 buildings across Scotland that need to be assessed, with their removal potentially costing up to £1 billion.

Travel disruption on Riverside Drive

The work on the flats is causing some traffic disruption. Part of Riverside Drive, which the flats are next to, has had to be closed to allow the project to take place.

Its junctions with Polmuir Drive and local company Bisset and Ross are currently closed until 7pm on April 2, with the restriction being in place since March 13.

From 9am on March 30 until 7pm on April 23, Polmuir Road will be closed between its junctions with Riverside Drive and the entrance to 142 to 184 Riverside Drive respectively.

The works are causing traffic disruption on Riverside Drive. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

Works are being carried out by Arbroath-based North East Scotland Contractors.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The safety of residents and homeowners is the Scottish Government’s priority, which is why we’re taking forward a robust programme of comprehensive and technical assessments through the Single Building Assessment programme.

“Assessments are being completed and discussions on remedial works under way. While the vast majority of buildings are expected to be found to be safe, if issues need immediate action to safeguard residents, then we will take action.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council added: “The council is not involved with this contract. The road is expected to re-open at the beginning of April when phase one is complete.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
[[title_reg]]

