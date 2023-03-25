Aberdeen block of flats among first to get Grenfell-style cladding replaced

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A block of Aberdeen flats are among the first in the country to get its Grenfell-style cladding removed under a Scottish Government scheme.

The nine-story Aurora apartments, which are based on Polmuir Drive in the Ferryhill area of the city, are currently getting the works done as part of the Single Building Assessment programme.

Since the Grenfell Tower fire took place in June 2017 – tragically killing 72 people – a spotlight has been focussed on the type of cladding that was used on the west London building, as well as others across the country.

In June last year, the Scottish Parliament passed a law that banned the use of combustible materials on the outside of all new build residential and other “high-risk” buildings taller than 36ft.

The changes also applied to recladding works to the same classification of buildings, such as the Aurora block.

There is an estimated 780 buildings across Scotland that need to be assessed, with their removal potentially costing up to £1 billion.

Travel disruption on Riverside Drive

The work on the flats is causing some traffic disruption. Part of Riverside Drive, which the flats are next to, has had to be closed to allow the project to take place.

Its junctions with Polmuir Drive and local company Bisset and Ross are currently closed until 7pm on April 2, with the restriction being in place since March 13.

From 9am on March 30 until 7pm on April 23, Polmuir Road will be closed between its junctions with Riverside Drive and the entrance to 142 to 184 Riverside Drive respectively.

Works are being carried out by Arbroath-based North East Scotland Contractors.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The safety of residents and homeowners is the Scottish Government’s priority, which is why we’re taking forward a robust programme of comprehensive and technical assessments through the Single Building Assessment programme.

“Assessments are being completed and discussions on remedial works under way. While the vast majority of buildings are expected to be found to be safe, if issues need immediate action to safeguard residents, then we will take action.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council added: “The council is not involved with this contract. The road is expected to re-open at the beginning of April when phase one is complete.”