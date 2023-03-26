Aberdeen City Council could open ‘library hubs’ in schools and community centres after buildings close

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Books from libraries earmarked for closure could be put into schools and community centres, according to a senior Aberdeen councillor.

Libraries in Cornhill, Cults, Northfield, Ferryhill, Woodside and Kamhill are due to close next week.

Many have protested the closures or taken part in read-ins in an effort to show councillors just how vital the buildings are to the communities they serve.

Petitions opposing the move have now been backed by more than 6,000 people ahead of crunch talks about libraries and swimming pools tomorrow.

SNP councillor John Cooke has argued that just because the council is closing buildings – it is not reducing the library facilities and services.

At a recent community council meeting, he said books and stock from the libraries will be moved into “hubs” at schools and community centres.

“We’re closing buildings, we’re not reducing library facilities and services,” he explained. “For example, the one in Torry – we’re closing the building but the Torry library service will go into a hub in the school two minutes walk away.

“We’re closing buildings which are old, expensive to heat and need staff, so we’re co-locating the service in schools and community centres.”

Library hub plans still under review

Mr Cooke, who represents Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells, admitted the detail is “yet to be worked out” but explained that members of the public would not be able to access areas in schools where pupils might be.

He added: “There will be the school library in the school and there will be a separate discrete bit within those buildings, so you can’t have Joe Public walking into a school for safeguarding reasons, so there are issues around that.

“It’s being reviewed, so the detail is yet to be worked out. But, the principle is, you still get the books, and still get help with online things for people who are not online themselves, get help with photocopying and so forth.”

The move to close the six venues is proposed to save the local authority £280,000.

Liberal Democrat councillor, Martin Greig explained the administration is attempting to create a library service “for the 21st Century.”

He said: “There’s a library review that is under way, I think that’s coming to committee.

“We’re going to try and create a library service for the 21st century, like co-locating and so forth.”

‘It’s almost like taking books away from people’

Meanwhile, Jennifer Stewart said she has been receiving e-mails from constituents worried about the closures.

The independent councillor described the decision to close the buildings as a “travesty”.

“People use the libraries,” she said. “And, what people are saying to me is that the libraries are being closed for £280,000 savings – but really, in the bigger scheme, with some of the decisions being made, they really shouldn’t have closed them.

“At the end of the day, libraries are the working men’s university. That’s where people get their education.

“I actually had an e-mail asking ‘Have you forgotten about what you actually said that it was to be a warm place where people could go?’

“I think its a travesty, it’s almost like taking books away from people.”

She later told the Press & Journal she had not heard about the plans to create hubs in schools and libraries until Mr Cooke mentioned it in the community council meeting.

The independent councillor said she found the plans “questionable”.

Library protests expected outside council meeting

A special meeting of the council will take place tomorrow – which campaigners have been told they will not be able to speak at.

However, groups are expected to gather outside the Town House ahead of the talks to demonstrate the strength of feeling in the city.

Six petitions, which combined have more than 6,000 signatures, will be handed over to the authority ahead of the meeting.

Campaigner Karen Barrett-Ayres, who will be part of the delegation, said: “We hope that the council will reconsider these cuts now there is a greater understanding about the impact the closures will have.

“Many people rely on their local libraries and it is important their voices are heard, which is what we are trying to do. Hopefully the petitions demonstrate to the council how important the libraries are to people and will prompt a re-think.”