Aberdeen City Council could open ‘library hubs’ in schools and community centres after buildings close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen City Council could open ‘library hubs’ in schools and community centres after buildings close

Councillors argue that while they may be closing buildings, they will not reduce any library services or facilities.

By Lauren Taylor
Ferryhill Library is one of six venues to close on March 31. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Ferryhill Library is one of six venues to close on March 31. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Books from libraries earmarked for closure could be put into schools and community centres, according to a senior Aberdeen councillor.

Libraries in Cornhill, Cults, Northfield, Ferryhill, Woodside and Kamhill are due to close next week.

Many have protested the closures or taken part in read-ins in an effort to show councillors just how vital the buildings are to the communities they serve.

Petitions opposing the move have now been backed by more than 6,000 people ahead of crunch talks about libraries and swimming pools tomorrow.

SNP councillor John Cooke has argued that just because the council is closing buildings – it is not reducing the library facilities and services.

A demonstration was held yesterday outside Marischal College. Image: DC Thomson.

At a recent community council meeting, he said books and stock from the libraries will be moved into “hubs” at schools and community centres.

“We’re closing buildings, we’re not reducing library facilities and services,” he explained. “For example, the one in Torry – we’re closing the building but the Torry library service will go into a hub in the school two minutes walk away.

“We’re closing buildings which are old, expensive to heat and need staff, so we’re co-locating the service in schools and community centres.”

Library hub plans still under review

Mr Cooke, who represents Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells, admitted the detail is “yet to be worked out” but explained that members of the public would not be able to access areas in schools where pupils might be.

He added: “There will be the school library in the school and there will be a separate discrete bit within those buildings, so you can’t have Joe Public walking into a school for safeguarding reasons, so there are issues around that.

“It’s being reviewed, so the detail is yet to be worked out. But, the principle is, you still get the books, and still get help with online things for people who are not online themselves, get help with photocopying and so forth.”

Campaigners stood outside Woodside Library last Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The move to close the six venues is proposed to save the local authority £280,000.

Liberal Democrat councillor, Martin Greig explained the administration is attempting to create a library service “for the 21st Century.”

He said: “There’s a library review that is under way, I think that’s coming to committee.

“We’re going to try and create a library service for the 21st century, like co-locating and so forth.”

‘It’s almost like taking books away from people’

Meanwhile, Jennifer Stewart said she has been receiving e-mails from constituents worried about the closures.

The independent councillor described the decision to close the buildings as a “travesty”.

“People use the libraries,” she said. “And, what people are saying to me is that the libraries are being closed for £280,000 savings – but really, in the bigger scheme, with some of the decisions being made, they really shouldn’t have closed them.

“At the end of the day, libraries are the working men’s university. That’s where people get their education.

The ‘read-in’ at Ferryhill Library earlier this month. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

“I actually had an e-mail asking ‘Have you forgotten about what you actually said that it was to be a warm place where people could go?’

“I think its a travesty, it’s almost like taking books away from people.”

She later told the Press & Journal she had not heard about the plans to create hubs in schools and libraries until Mr Cooke mentioned it in the community council meeting.

The independent councillor said she found the plans “questionable”.

Library protests expected outside council meeting

A special meeting of the council will take place tomorrow – which campaigners have been told they will not be able to speak at.

However, groups are expected to gather outside the Town House ahead of the talks to demonstrate the strength of feeling in the city. 

Six petitions, which combined have more than 6,000 signatures, will be handed over to the authority ahead of the meeting.

Campaigner Karen Barrett-Ayres, who will be part of the delegation, said: “We hope that the council will reconsider these cuts now there is a greater understanding about the impact the closures will have.

“Many people rely on their local libraries and it is important their voices are heard, which is what we are trying to do. Hopefully the petitions demonstrate to the council how important the libraries are to people and will prompt a re-think.”

The faces behind the places: The Aberdonians I met in a week working from six libraries being shut

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Thief stole £25k worth of vehicles in three nights - blaming Covid lockdown
Rena Grant, from Maud, is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis
Diane Carmichael is taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Portlethen mum taking 'positive mindset' to the Courage on the Catwalk stage
Stephen McCallion, ZLX founder and chief executive, and Jack Avery, the firm's new partnership sales manager. Image: Granite PR
ZLX Business Solutions opens office in Aberdeen eyeing future growth
Plans to replace draughty Old Aberdeen windows have become something of a pane for their owner
Appeal to replace historic windows at draughty £600,000 Old Aberdeen home refused and new…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen healthcare recruiter helped change laws to unlock global nursing job market Picture shows; Febin Cyriac, chief executive, gives some of his Envertiz employyes a push start. He has also jump-started the careers of thousands of NHS nurses. India. Supplied by Meerkat PR Date; 23/03/2023
Aberdeen firm Envertiz brings more than 10,000 nurses to UK
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Anurag Rai, who runs Aberdeen coaching business Superhuman In You. don't know. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Aberdeen businessman Anurag Rai aims to find the superhuman in you
Hayden Coulson signs for the Dons. MUST CREDIT Aberdeen FC.
Dons player Hayden Coulson in search for family's dog after A92 crash near Muchalls
Charlotte Jolly has gathered signatures from schoolfriends and teachers to try and save Ferryhill Library. Image: Jill Jolly
Determined Aberdeen schoolgirl, 9, joins fight to save Ferryhill Library from permanent closure

Most Read

1
Hayden Coulson signs for the Dons. MUST CREDIT Aberdeen FC.
Dons player Hayden Coulson in search for family’s dog after A92 crash near Muchalls
2
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
3
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
5
Martin Heaney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Garage owner abducted and assaulted terrified customer who complained about faulty car
6
Bob Keiller has committed the next two years of his life, unpaid, to the task of regenerating Union Street. Image: Our Union Street
Why Bob Keiller could be the man to bring sparkle back to Union Street…
7
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man, 32, to appear in court following alleged Soul Bar attack in Aberdeen city…
8
Missing Finn Creaney (right) with dad Mark. Image: Creaney family
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
9
It is understood the disturbance took place near Aberdeen bus station. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Man, 32, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
10
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home

More from Press and Journal

Construction at the factory begins in April
Vaderstad increases capacity with factory expansion
Bonnie and Carolyn Logan, Logan Ross and Dexter Logan with the champion and reserve winners. Image by MacGregor Photography
Sale leader at Clyde and Central calf show sells to Fort William
ABBA Inverness
Abba yourself a merry little Christmas! Björn Again announces festive Inverness show
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter sit seven points clear at the Premier League summit
To go with story by Keith Findlay. article for Your Money Picture shows; Gary Walker, managing director of Aberdeen-based Gary Walker Wealth Management. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gary Walker Date; 31/10/2019
Your Money: Give your children a head start this tax year-end
Caley Thistle's Lewis Hyde. Image: SNS
Lewis Hyde hopes Caley Thistle have kick-started play-off charge with win over Partick Thistle
SNP leadership hopefuls, from left to right, Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes (Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: A new first minister is a chance for a new post-populist era
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath is congratulated after scoring the second against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Grady McGrath hails perfect day as he bags five in Brechin rout of Wick…
Susan Forrest, Billy Watson and Gemma McAndrew of SAMH outside Paisley Abbey for the charity's centenary celebration (Image: Chris Watt Photography/SAMH)
Judith Deacons: After 100 years of standing up for mental health, there is still…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented