Shinty: Holders Kingussie bounce back with MacTavish Cup win against Caberfeidh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Veteran Lee Bain starred as holders Kingussie knocked Caberfeidh out of the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup and admitted the Red and Blue Hoops had been “complacent” in last week’s league defeat to the same opposition.

The 35-year-old gamekeeper was hailed by manager Iain Borthwick after the 2-0 revenge win at Strathpeffer.

He said: “Lee was man of the match, showing he has a big contribution still to make if we can keep him injury free.”

Bain said: “Last week’s 3-0 defeat was a wake-up call after being a bit too complacent. We’d have had to go into hiding if they’d beaten us again.

“Our manager wasn’t shy in telling us the response he wanted – and he got it in another hard tussle.

“Cabers are very well organised under new manager Garry Reid and look as if they can be there or thereabouts in this season’s honours race.

“I missed the first half of last season with a torn calf muscle but I’ve worked hard on my fitness, including seeing a physio every two weeks, and it’s paying off.

“Despite last season’s Grand Slam, we’re still hungry for more silverware. I played through the club’s hard times and I’m keen to make the most of the good times.”

Six-goal Cabers crackshot Craig Morrison drew a blank under Robert Mabon’s marking while Roddy Young was successfully moved to blunt Blair Morrison’s long passing from defence.

Ruaridh Anderson polished off a good movement with a 22nd minute opener and in 40 minutes Savio Genini added the second with a superb strike.

“We put in extra effort, and defended much better,” said manager Borthwick. “It was an excellent response after last week.”

Newtonmore continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 victory over 2021 MacTavish winners Kinlochshiel in a tie switched to The Eilean as the Balmacara pitch was waterlogged.

Craig MacLeod struck just on half time with Craig McIsaac adding another in 77 minutes.

“We’re reaping the benefit of a decent-sized squad, the players are working hard and playing well,” said co-manager Norman MacArthur.

With late call-offs from Donald Nixon and Archie MacRae, Shiel brought in teenagers Ruaridh Slaughter and brothers Kieran and Seamus Martin.

Manager Willie MacRae said: “The new lads did very well but, despite a good display, we seem unable to buy a goal just now.”

Stubbs sizzles for Skye

Sam Stubbs, the former Lochcarron and Lovat teenager, took an ideal time to score his first goal for Skye when his strike eight minutes from the end of extra time knocked out Fort William at An Aird.

Ross Gordon fired the islanders ahead but goals from Victor Smith (penalty) and Jack Fraser saw Fort lead 2-1 with 15 minutes to go before James Pringle’s strike took the tie to extra time.

Skye had not played since losing 1-0 at Kinlochshiel on March 4 but showed their fitness as Stubbs, whose job is personal trainer, thumped the winner in the two-hour tussle.

Marc MacLachlan ended his scoring famine with a double to cap a dramatic Lovat comeback to earn the 2016 winners a place in the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter final ballot.

The 30-year-old roofer hit the winner to snuff out a brave effort by Kilmallie, who led 2-0 at half time only to lose 3-2. Kilmallie had surrendered home advantage as Canal Park was unplayable.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson said: “The first 45 minutes was the worst we’ve played in my two and a half years in charge. But we dug in and got the job done.

“Marc didn’t score in our pre-season friendlies and in our two league games and has been ribbed about drawing a blank. But he stepped up at the right time with a really spectacular opener and then the winner.

“Kilmallie were not an easy team to overcome, with Innes Blackhall a fine leader for them, but we’re relieved to go through as we were five players short.”

Martin Stewart and Lewis Birrell struck for the visitors in the first 15 minutes but MacLachlan netted in 49 and 75 minutes, with Greg Matheson equalising in between.

Bragging rights for Beauly

Beauly cruised through 5-1 in their derby duel with Strathglass at Cannich.

Jack MacDonald put the Greens ahead in five minutes only for Penri Jones to pull Strath level four minutes later. MacDonald grabbed his second in 15 minutes then Ross Forbes made it 3-1 at the interval with Robbie Brindle and David Maclean completing the spree.

Oban Camanachd move up to third top after beating Kyles Athletic 4-0 at Mossfield in the only Mowi Premiership match.

Daniel MacCuish gave the home side an interval lead then youngster Louie MacFarlane slotted a 62nd minute penalty. Matthew Sloss made it three in 81 minutes and eight minutes later MacFarlane converted a second spot hit.

Kyles’ first defeat sees them slip to fourth place.

Lochaber are the new National Division leaders on goal difference. Col Glen’s pitch was waterlogged so the game was switched to Spean Bridge and Ally Ferguson’s home side romped to a 5-1 success.

Ben Delaney hit a double, including a penalty, with Brennan Macdonald, Finlay MacDonald and Connor Sweeney also on target to inflict a first defeat on Col Glen, who netted through Dan MacDonald.

Oban Celtic rise to third spot after a goalless draw at Inveraray, who slip to fourth. It was Celts’ third successive drawn match.