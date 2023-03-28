A90 closed due to traffic incident near to St Madoes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A90 Laurencekirk to Stonehaven road is closed southbound due to a road traffic incident.

The road is closed at St Madoes on the junction of the B953 at Inchture.

Drivers are being asked to follow a signed diversion.

A report on Traffic Scotland said: “A90 St Madoes to the B953 Inchture closure.

“The A90 is closed southbound after Swallow Roundabout due to a road traffic incident.”

It continued: “Motorists are advised to use the signed diversion route and allow extra time for their journey.”

