A90 closed due to traffic incident near to St Madoes

The A90 Laurencekirk to Stonehaven road is closed southbound due to a road traffic incident.
The road is closed at St Madoes on the junction of the B953 at Inchture.
Drivers are being asked to follow a signed diversion.
A report on Traffic Scotland said: “A90 St Madoes to the B953 Inchture closure.
“The A90 is closed southbound after Swallow Roundabout due to a road traffic incident.”
A90 St Madoes – B953 Inchture – Closure, The A90 is closed Southbound after Swallow Roundabout due to a road traffic incident. Motorists are advised to use the signed diversion route and allow extra time for their journey. #TSIncident
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 28, 2023
It continued: “Motorists are advised to use the signed diversion route and allow extra time for their journey.”
More to follow.