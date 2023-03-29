Aberdeenshire residents told not to feed gulls as nesting season begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire residents told not to feed gulls as nesting season begins

The council received 600 complaints about the birds being fed last year.

By Ellie Milne
Aberdeenshire Council is once again encouraging residents and visitors to help tackle the issues around urban gulls across the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire residents are being encouraged to not feed gulls as nesting season begins.

The council is working to tackle issues with urban gulls across the region which includes discouraging the birds from nesting in towns and villages.

More gulls are staying in urban areas due to food being supplied for them which they are relying on over appropriate natural food sources.

Last year, 600 complaints were made about people feeding gulls with warning letters issued to those responsible.

North-east communities have also complained about noise, aggressive behaviour and fouling of gulls.

The message from the local authority comes as the nesting season begins. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Gull advice for residents

Nesting season starts in March and continues until September.

Property owners are solely responsible for protecting their buildings against nesting gulls and any required work must be carried out by a pest controller or other professional.

As a protected species, it is illegal to capture, injure or destroy any wild bird or interfere with its nest or eggs without a licence for each individual case.

How can you stop gulls from nesting?

  • Fit long spikes to nesting locations, such as chimney stacks
  • Fit short spikes to nesting locations, such as dormer roof
  • Fit wires to prevent gulls landing

How can you stop gulls form scavenging?

  • Do not feed gulls
  • Keep food out of sight
  • Store your waste securely to prevent gulls getting into bags
  • Dispose of your waste properly

‘Gulls not the issue’

People have been criticised for feeding gulls in Aberdeenshire. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

John Crawley, chairman of the council’s infrastructure services committee, said there is “no doubt” many communities have issues with aggressive gulls, but the problem lies with the easy access to food.

He said: “We have very limited powers as a local authority to take action against the gulls, and as we have said for many years now, the key to reducing attacks and the mess caused by gulls lies in reducing their ability to breed and limiting the supply of food.

“I would encourage residents and visitors to Aberdeenshire to follow our simple advice – don’t feed them and dispose of all food waste and litter correctly.”

