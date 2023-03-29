Why beavers are good for the environment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home News Environment

Why beavers are good for the environment

A guide to the ecological benefits of the animal's reintroduction to Scotland.

In partnership with NatureScot
Beaver activity to demonstrate why beaver dams are good for the environment

Once common in Scotland, the Eurasian beaver was hunted to extinction here over 400 years ago.

Today, beavers are being restored as the population expands across Scotland to suitable river catchments.

Reintroduction should bring a host of ecological benefits to the rural landscape. But many are unaware of these advantages and what changes we may see when beavers return to our rivers and lochs.

Why beavers are good for the environment

Mill Dam as a demonstration of why beavers are good for the environment
Signs of beaver activity at Mill Dam near Dunkeld. ©Lorne Gill/NatureScot

Biodiversity: By damming and building canals, beavers help to restore wetlands, many of which have been lost. In addition, their tree felling opens up woodland canopy, which lets in light and boosts the vegetation below. This increases the diversity of plants, lichen and mosses, as well as providing more insects for birds and bats to feed on. Changes to the woodland structure can raise the water temperature, making it easier for amphibians to breed and boosting aquatic invertebrate numbers. Deadwood left by beavers can also provide shelter and breeding sites for many species.

Jenny Bryce, wildlife ecology manager at NatureScot, says:  “Beavers will diversify habitats which has been shown to be good for biodiversity. In general, they’re seen as a catalyst for restoring areas to their more natural state.”

Management of water resources: Reviews of how beavers can affect rivers, streams and water resources suggests there will be many positives, including for regulating water flow during times of extremes, water purification, nutrient cycling and promoting river restoration.

Recognising these benefits, the expansion of beavers is being guided by Scotland’s Beaver Strategy, published last year, which brought together more than 50 organisations to set out a long-term vision for beaver restoration through to 2045.

Where can you find beavers in Scotland?

Populations are already established in Tayside, Forth, Knapdale and most recently Loch Lomond.

From recent surveys we have seen that the population is going through a phase of rapid growth.  If current trends continue we can expect that Scotland will be home to several thousand beavers by 2030, as work continues under the Scottish Government’s ambitious new strategy to halt biodiversity loss by 2030 and reverse it with large-scale restoration by 2045.

Scottish Ministers announced a new policy in November 2021 allowing beavers to be moved – or translocated – across Scotland. Hence through natural dispersal combined with translocations we can expect to see beavers in new areas.

NatureScot has conducted spatial mapping to identify the best potential sites, and a number of proposals are underway, including in Glen Affric and the Cairngorms.

NatureScot will be assessing the potential environmental effects of translocations to the River Beauly and coastal catchment and the River Spey over the spring and summer.  It is hoped there will be a new phase of beaver releases into new catchments in Scotland later this year.

Learning to live with beavers

A beaver
Evidence shows that beavers are good for environment. ©Lorne Gill/NatureScot

Beavers can bring many benefits and play an important role in helping to tackle the nature loss and climate change crises. However in some locations they can create conflicts and not everyone will welcome their return.

But not all beaver activity should be viewed as negative. It is normal beaver behaviour to dig burrows and canals, build lodges and dams and fell trees. Such effects would once have been common place and our native species and habitats are adapted to coexist with beavers.

Jenny explains: “It will take a period of readjustment for us to recognise such effects as natural and for us to develop the means of adapting to and accommodating such changes in order to deliver a wide range of benefits.

“While it can be dramatic and upsetting when trees are felled or areas are flooded, seeking to remove the beavers under licence will rarely be the answer.”

A new Scottish Beaver Advisory Group, made up of key stakeholder organisations, will be working together to help take the beaver strategy forward. As this work progresses NatureScot will continue to provide advice and support for managing and mitigating beaver impacts, so that where there are serious impacts the necessary support is available to land managers.

NatureScot has a wealth of information available for those who want to know more about the reintroduction of beavers and why they are good for the environment.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Environment

Red kites are a protected species. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Protected bird of prey shot in the Cairngorms
A new documentary follows Cal Major around Scotland's coastlines to try and understand more about the country's waters. Image: STV.
Paddleboarder undertakes 800-mile journey around Scotland's coastlines in new documentary
Highlands Rewilding will add Tayvallich estate to its project.
Rewilding company model 'risk' to communities and staff
NatureScot staff undergoing research as part of its Farming with Nature programme.
Farming’s future lies in working with nature
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
Scenic view of the Kyle Rhea, a strait splitting Skye from the Scottish mainland near Kylerhea village on the east coast of the Isle of Skye, in the Scottish Highlands; 36128093-90d0-4423-a716-28200c5bbac1
Highland Council will not object to 'necessary evil' Skye overhead power line
Deer are being unfairly singled out as chief culprits in spreading Lyme disease and labelled ecological bullies, a welfare charity claims. Image: Gordon Lennon/DC Thomson.
Charity claims deer are being villainised and iconic animals deserve better than 'vermin status'
Aberdeen City Council is preparing to roll out more 20mph zones across the city. Where do you think they should go? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
£2 million to be spent on new 20mph zones in Aberdeen — where should…
14
Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
Incidents of brown muck pouring out of this pipe and polluting the River Dee have been reported to Sepa at least 14 times now. Kirkwood Homes says it is taking preventative measures. Image: Ken Reid.
River Dee salmon fears as building site pollution keeps pouring in

Most Read

1
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
2
James Watt has said the party will go ahead after all. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
‘That’s better’: Brewdog plans beatnik EGM for Ellon in July after listening to shareholders
3
Councillors have been made aware of issues at an Aberdeen school. Image: Shutterstock.
Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children…
4
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
5
Home is where the heart is at Craigmill which has a fitness suite, 10 acres of land and five bedrooms. Photos supplied by Remax.
Amazing Alford home with sauna, steam room and resistance pool on the market for…
6
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Crofter put up ‘offensive’ signs about neighbours and tailgated their vehicle
7
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
The Huntly-based care home will no longer be run by Balhousie Care Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balhousie will no longer run Huntly care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns raised
9
Ace Winches has donated 33 computers to Turriff Academy. Jane Bisset, Turriff Academy deputy head, pupil Lauren Ratter, Valerie Cheyne, Ace Winches chief compliance officer, pupil Emily Robinson and Scott Hunter, Turriff Academy head of technology. Image: Fifth Ring
Ace Winches founder donates 33 computers to his old school
10
Kim Twidale leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man cleared of meat cleaver murder bid after victim tells trial: ‘I probably did…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeenshire Council is once again encouraging residents and visitors to help tackle the issues around urban gulls across the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire residents told not to feed gulls as nesting season begins
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'You have to move with the times': Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
23 July 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Nairn County FC. PICTURE CONTENT: L - Kieran Simpson of Fraserburgh and R - Sam Bashua of Deveronvale
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson relishing Brechin test
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
Inverness Gaelic School. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Highland Council to explore 3-18 Gaelic school campus for Inverness
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041759 Story by Jamie Durent Glebe Park, Brechin Highland League match between Brechin City and Wick Academy Pictured is Wick manager and player Gary Manson Saturday 25th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gary Manson looks for Wick Academy improvement from low point
Humza Yousaf speaks to the media after being voted the new First Minister at the Scottish Parliament. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
Iain Maciver: Does Humza have bigger fish to fry than small businesses?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man was caught with a knife in Co-op Picture shows; Co-op Church Street Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man jailed after being caught with knife in city centre Co-op
Former Caley Thistle defender Ross Tokely. Image: SNS Group
Hampden push can lead to play-off drive for Caley Thistle, says Ross Tokely
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Strathspey's Robert MacCormack pleased with progression ahead of facing Huntly

Editor's Picks

Most Commented