Could sonar be the solution to Aberdeenshire’s urban gull problems?

Aberdeenshire Council could use sonar technology in its ongoing battle with urban gulls following a successful trial in Moray.

Members of the local authority’s infrastructure services committee were given an update on its action plan earlier today.

It aims to reduce gull numbers across the region by taking action such as removing nests and eggs and introducing gull deterrent bins.

What steps have been taken so far to tackle urban gulls?

Over the last year, the local authority has delivered 4,000 “survivors’ guide” leaflets to libraries, leisure centres and area offices advising residents how to live alongside the birds.

Council staff also put up 50 signs, distributed 300 posters to takeaways and placed 500 stickers on bins across the region instructing people not to feed the gulls.

Meanwhile, extra litter collections were carried out to remove food scraps before the hungry gulls got their beaks on them.

The local authority worked with pest-control firm Rentokil to help tackle nesting and scavenging in town centres.

This work included removing nests and eggs and using birds of prey to scare the gulls away.

Aberdeenshire Council revealed it is looking to work with Rentokil again this year but this time they hope to try out sonar technology that has been hailed a success in Elgin.

Devices would be installed on top of buildings to deter the gulls from nesting and breeding.

Residents sent gull complaints to council

Last year Aberdeenshire Council received 118 gull complaints from residents.

Of this number, 63 were submitted about the hostile behaviour of the birds during breeding season.

The remaining 55 raised concerns about people “excessively” feeding gulls in residential areas.

A final preventative measure saw warning letters sent out to 55 people who had been reported to the council for feeding gulls.

What did councillors have to say?

At today’s meeting, councillor Isobel Davidson suggested the council look for alternative funding sources to buy replacement gull-proof bins due to budget concerns.

Councillor Marion Ewenson noted Moray Council’s successful use of sonar and said Aberdeenshire needed to learn lessons from other local authorities to tackle the widespread issue.

She also believed more needed to be done to stop people feeding the birds.

Ms Ewenson explained: “The key to this is food source.

“They wouldn’t be in the urban areas if there wasn’t a ready supply of food and that’s because people drop litter from takeaways.

“We should be hammering home the message to stop leaving chip papers and polystyrene containers with food in them around the streets because that’s what is encouraging them.”

The committee was asked to make a recommendation to full council to set aside £225,000 to continue to deliver the strategy.

But a report with more details about alternative funding streams will come back to the committee when it meets again in March after members raised budget concerns.