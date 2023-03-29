Greyhope Bay Centre and The Truss recognised at Aberdeen Society Design Awards

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two projects led by an architecture team from Robert Gordon University (RGU) have been recognised at the Aberdeen Society Design Awards.

The Greyhope Bay Centre and The Truss were both built with a focus on sustainability and led by Professor Gokay Deveci from the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture.

The centre at Torry Battery, which opened last April after a decade of work, has been commended in the award’s public category.

Mr Deveci worked with a team of students to create the world-class marine experience and visitor attraction, which provides the perfect dolphin viewing spot in Aberdeen.

He said: “The project reflects the role architecture has in nurturing and sustaining our local communities. Its creatively reuses existing assets and support a strong sense of place.

“There is a brighter future for Torry Battery. It’s only the starting point for more interventions and I am looking forward to helping Greyhope Bay flourish with its newly appointed exciting board members.

“The centre has a lasting legacy that can be replicated at other historical sites across Scotland.”

Exceptional feedback

The Truss, also known as Integra House, was presented with the Innovative Use of Timber award for its use of low-energy materials.

It was designed in response to governmental concerns around of energy efficient housing in rural areas.

Mr Deveci added: “The market reaction has been exceptional both from the academia and the construction market, including the self-builders, rural housing association and community groups.

“The economic impact at the local level in the rural area, will help boost employment, reduce fuel poverty, support local contractors and suppliers, and encourage self-build construction.”