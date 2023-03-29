Start your engines! Classic car cavalcade to return as Grampian Transport Museum marks 40th anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grampian Transport Museum (GMT) will take motorheads on a journey through time to bring back treasured memories for its 40th anniversary.

The award-winning museum in Alford opened doors in 1983 following more than five years of hard work and perseverance by a dedicated group of enthusiasts.

It has since gone from strength to strength, bringing unique collections of rare vehicles – from travelling chariots to some of the fastest cars in the world – to the north-east.

Now, volunteers are gearing up for a special celebratory season as they open doors to welcome visitors for the 40th time in the museum’s long-running history.

Unforgettable experience for visitors

To mark the milestone, GMT will bring its historic Alford Cavalcade back to life in July.

The event was one of the most popular shows among audiences of all ages in the 1970s and 1980s and played a central role in helping raise the money to build the museum.

This will be just one of many special treats planned for motor enthusiasts this season.

GMT has prepared a “unforgettable” display of extraordinary vintage vehicles and a brand new interactive exhibition of motoring computer games Racing Through Time.

This year’s stars also include the world’s second oldest Rolls Royce, built in 1905 and known affectionately as The Old Girl, as well as a now rare three-wheeled Bond Bug.

Visitors will be able to see the only Scottish exhibition of the Guy Martin collection and the complete history of the bicycle – from the earliest “balance bikes” right up to date.

Meanwhile, rally fans will have an up-close look at the David Sutton/Works Ford Escort RS1800, once driven by Ari Vatanen and David Richards in the Rothmans livery.

Museum manager Ross McKirdy said volunteers have put an enormous amount of efforts over the winter period to plan an “unforgettable” experience for visitors.

He added: “We are very grateful for the financial support we have received from Museums and Galleries Scotland, enabling us to greatly improve our energy efficiency.

“This means that despite the current increased cost of living, the museum is able to maintain its entry costs and membership fees at last year’s levels, which we hope will help every visitor to have a great day out.

“We hope to make this year’s season an unforgettable one, as we celebrate 40 years of preserving and showcasing Grampian Transport Museum’s amazing collection.”

GMT will open doors to visitors this Friday. During the school holidays, itt will be open seven days a week and then Thursday to Monday for the rest of the season.