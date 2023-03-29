£26,000 works begins on ‘important’ Aberdeenshire route damaged by Storm Arwen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Repairs on a storm-damaged path through Haddo Estate has begun.

The works on the travel route between Methlick and Tarves through Haddo Estate began this week.

Costing £26,000, the project to restore the path damaged by Storm Arwen will ensure visitors can again walk to Haddo Country Park.

Currently, the Aberdeenshire estate can only be accessed by those travelling by car.

Storm Arwen brought ‘real sense of loss’

In 2021, the path link from Little Raxton to Thornroad Bridge was installed to complete the route.

However, in November that year, Storm Arwen destroyed much of the grounds and forced Haddo Country Park to close.

Previous monitoring of the path showed a high level of use from those cycling or on foot.

Chris Menzies from the council’s strategy team said: “Rural links between settlements have an important role to play. With the huge uptake in e-bikes, commutes between communities are becoming easier and more popular.

“We are delighted to support the delivery of paths like this as the benefits are huge in terms of health, the environment and economically.”

The repairs are supported by Aberdeenshire Council in partnership with the Formartine Rural Partnership and Haddo Estate.

John Loder, from Formartine Rural Partnership, said the works help fill the hole left by Storm Arwen.

“This is an incredibly popular path,” he said. “Used by many to access the country park at Haddo and to travel between Tarves and Methlick.

“After the devastation caused by Storm Arwen, there was a real sense of loss among local residents and we are delighted to see works commencing.”

The Formartine Rural Partnership is also continuing to look at opportunities to link Ythanbank and Fyvie as part of longer term projects.