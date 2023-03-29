Police in Aberdeen appeal for information after the theft of three puppies

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information following the theft of three puppies from a house in Aberdeen.

Between 4pm and 7pm on Sunday March 19 three seven-week-old puppies were stolen, and they have not been seen since.

They are of a Bulldog cross Rhodesian Ridgeback breed, and are described as tan in colour with blue eyes.

Earlier in March The Press and Journal reported on the theft of the puppies named Peanut, Mia and Billy.

Their owner, Becca Ewen was out for only two hours on the Sunday evening, and when she returned to her Cornhill home just after 7pm she quickly realised the puppies were gone.

Puppies remain missing

PC Cruickshank, based in Aberdeen, said: “Despite our inquiries following the report of this theft, the puppies remain missing.

We are appealing for information in relation to theft of puppies from a residential address in Aberdeen. Between 4pm… Posted by Police Scotland North East on Wednesday, 29 March 2023

“As such, we are appealing to anyone with any information at all that could help us reunite the pups to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or using the “contact us” form on the Police Scotland website or report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

The crime reference number is PS-20230319-2885.

Miss Ewen said she instantly knew something was wrong when she discovered the locks had been tampered with when she came home on March 19.

“I put the key in the door and it would not turn,” she said. “I was questioning if I’d left it open, but I always have it locked even when I’m at home.

“My dog usually comes running when I come in so I started freaking out thinking she had run out. I instantly panicked and called my mum crying.

“I then heard scratching on the kitchen door and realised she’d been locked in there – then I noticed three of the puppies were gone.

“I couldn’t breathe.”

The Bulldog cross Rhodesian Ridgeback puppies are part of a litter of seven, but only three were stolen.

The remaining four were still at home when Miss Ewen returned.