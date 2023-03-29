Police in Aberdeen appeal for information after the theft of three puppies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police in Aberdeen appeal for information after the theft of three puppies

Peanut, Mia and Billy were taken from their home in Cornhill.

By Louise Glen and Ellie Milne
Three puppies stolen from Aberdeen home. Image: Becca Ewen.
Three puppies stolen from Aberdeen home. Image: Becca Ewen.

Police are appealing for information following the theft of three puppies from a house in Aberdeen.

Between 4pm and 7pm on Sunday March 19 three seven-week-old puppies were stolen, and they have not been seen since.

They are of a Bulldog cross Rhodesian Ridgeback breed, and are described as tan in colour with blue eyes.

Earlier in March The Press and Journal reported on the theft of the puppies named Peanut, Mia and Billy.

Their owner, Becca Ewen was out for only two hours on the Sunday evening, and when she returned to her Cornhill home just after 7pm she quickly realised the puppies were gone.

Puppies remain missing

PC Cruickshank, based in Aberdeen, said: “Despite our inquiries following the report of this theft, the puppies remain missing.

We are appealing for information in relation to theft of puppies from a residential address in Aberdeen. Between 4pm…

Posted by Police Scotland North East on Wednesday, 29 March 2023

“As such, we are appealing to anyone with any information at all that could help us reunite the pups to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or using the “contact us” form on the Police Scotland website or report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

The crime reference number is PS-20230319-2885.

Miss Ewen said she instantly knew something was wrong when she discovered the locks had been tampered with when she came home on March 19.

“I put the key in the door and it would not turn,” she said. “I was questioning if I’d left it open, but I always have it locked even when I’m at home.

“My dog usually comes running when I come in so I started freaking out thinking she had run out. I instantly panicked and called my mum crying.

“I then heard scratching on the kitchen door and realised she’d been locked in there – then I noticed three of the puppies were gone.

“I couldn’t breathe.”

The Bulldog cross Rhodesian Ridgeback puppies are part of a litter of seven, but only three were stolen.

The remaining four were still at home when Miss Ewen returned.

