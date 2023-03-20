‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen from Aberdeen home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen woman has said she feels “helpless” after three puppies were stolen from her home while out for Mother’s Day meal with her mother.

Becca Ewen was out for only two hours on Sunday evening, and when she returned to her Cornhill home just after 7pm she quickly realised seven-week-old puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy were gone.

The disappearance has also left the dogs’ mother Indie “traumatised”.

Miss Ewen instantly knew something was wrong when she discovered the locks had been tampered with when she came home.

“I put the key in the door and it would not turn,” she said. “I was questioning if I’d left it open, but I always have it locked even when I’m at home.

“My dog usually comes running when I come in so I started freaking out thinking she had run out. I instantly panicked and called my mum crying.

“I then heard scratching on the kitchen door and realised she’d been locked in there – then I noticed three of the puppies were gone.

“I couldn’t breathe.”

‘Too young to be out’

The Bulldog cross Rhodesian Ridgeback puppies are part of a litter of seven, but only three were stolen. The remaining four were still at home when Miss Ewen returned.

Peanut, Mia and Billy just turned seven-weeks-old on Saturday and are yet to receive any of their vaccinations.

“They’re too small to be going out,” Miss Ewen said. “I just want to know they are safe and being fed.

“I feel helpless and don’t know what to do. I can’t eat or sleep, I’m in a pure panic.”

The puppies’ mum, three-year-old Indie, has also “not been the same” since they were taken on Sunday.

“She was shaking and terrified when I came home,” she added. “She doesn’t have any visible marks on her but she is really traumatised.”

The only other unusual thing non-smoker Miss Ewen noticed in the home when she returned was a discarded cigarette butt.

Police investigation to find stolen puppies

The 24-year-old took to social media to appeal to Aberdeen for help to find the stolen puppies – nicknamed Peanut, Mia and Billy by her daughter – and get them home safe.

The two boys and one girl are all the same red colour with a lot of white markings and white toes.

She added that one of the boys is a bit paler while the girl puppy has a darker face.

Each of the dogs was wearing a different coloured collar when they were taken, with the boys in orange and green and the girl in purple.

The theft has been reported to the police and Miss Ewen is hopeful they will be able to get some information from the CCTV at the pub near her home.

A police spokesman said: “Around 7.25pm on Sunday, March 19, police received a report of the theft of three dogs from a property in the Castleton Park area of Aberdeen.

“Inquiries into the matter are ongoing and anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 2885 of March 19. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”