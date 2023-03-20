‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen from Aberdeen home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen from Aberdeen home

By Ellie Milne
March 20, 2023, 7:08 pm Updated: March 20, 2023, 7:50 pm
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.

An Aberdeen woman has said she feels “helpless” after three puppies were stolen from her home while out for Mother’s Day meal with her mother.

Becca Ewen was out for only two hours on Sunday evening, and when she returned to her Cornhill home just after 7pm she quickly realised seven-week-old puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy were gone.

The disappearance has also left the dogs’ mother Indie “traumatised”.

Miss Ewen instantly knew something was wrong when she discovered the locks had been tampered with when she came home.

“I put the key in the door and it would not turn,” she said. “I was questioning if I’d left it open, but I always have it locked even when I’m at home.

“My dog usually comes running when I come in so I started freaking out thinking she had run out. I instantly panicked and called my mum crying.

“I then heard scratching on the kitchen door and realised she’d been locked in there – then I noticed three of the puppies were gone.

“I couldn’t breathe.”

‘Too young to be out’

The Bulldog cross Rhodesian Ridgeback puppies are part of a litter of seven, but only three were stolen. The remaining four were still at home when Miss Ewen returned.

Peanut, Mia and Billy just turned seven-weeks-old on Saturday and are yet to receive any of their vaccinations.

One of the boy puppies, nicknamed Billy, that was stolen on Sunday afternoon. Image: Becca Ewen.

“They’re too small to be going out,” Miss Ewen said. “I just want to know they are safe and being fed.

“I feel helpless and don’t know what to do. I can’t eat or sleep, I’m in a pure panic.”

The puppies’ mum, three-year-old Indie, has also “not been the same” since they were taken on Sunday.

“She was shaking and terrified when I came home,” she added. “She doesn’t have any visible marks on her but she is really traumatised.”

The only other unusual thing non-smoker Miss Ewen noticed in the home when she returned was a discarded cigarette butt.

Police investigation to find stolen puppies

The 24-year-old took to social media to appeal to Aberdeen for help to find the stolen puppies – nicknamed Peanut, Mia and Billy by her daughter – and get them home safe.

The two boys and one girl are all the same red colour with a lot of white markings and white toes.

She added that one of the boys is a bit paler while the girl puppy has a darker face.

Each of the dogs was wearing a different coloured collar when they were taken, with the boys in orange and green and the girl in purple.

The second boy puppy has ben nicknamed Peanut. Image: Becca Ewen.

The theft has been reported to the police and Miss Ewen is hopeful they will be able to get some information from the CCTV at the pub near her home.

A police spokesman said: “Around 7.25pm on Sunday, March 19, police received a report of the theft of three dogs from a property in the Castleton Park area of Aberdeen.

“Inquiries into the matter are ongoing and anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 2885 of March 19. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A group from Shazam Theatre Company are due to showcase a new play at Pitlochry for the first time. Image: Marie Skene.
Aberdeen theatre group to take part in National Theatre Connections Festival
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he's jailed over sex act in Dunelm women's…
Volunteers of the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team. Image by Assynt MRT.
Heading out into the hills? Mountaineering experts share tips on what to put in…
The facilities will provide a new block of toilets, bike racks with e-bike chargers and campervan waste disposal points. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
Glenshee Ski Centre facilities to undergo £750,000 transformation to help cope with rising visitor…
Brexit Clock Artist
Time to change? How stopping clocks going forward could affect life in Scotland
Erik Avetisov and Gary Macalister from Ythan Valley Rotary Club in Aberdeenshire have been helping Ukrainian children get laptops. Image: Big Partnership.
BP Coast 2 Coast cyclists rally to help fundraise 12,000 laptops for Ukrainian children
Tillydrone resident and community councillor Billy Kidd along with some of the potholes on Coningham Terrace. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
'The council is dragging its feet': Tillydrone pothole repairs slammed by residents
A graphic collage of Rev Adam Drummond, Bram Stoker and Slains Castle with vampire fangs at the top of the frame
Dracula attic find reveals Cruden Bay minister's contempt for Bram Stoker
Four drink-drivers appeared in court in one morning.
Police warning over 'selfish' drink-drivers after four appear in dock in one morning
One lucky customer will be able to stock up on their favourite items while also raising funds for local foodbanks. Image: Aldi.
Aldi's Supermarket Sweep competition comes to Westhill

Most Read

1
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
Police are investigating reports of an assault at Soul Bar in Aberdeen on Saturday, which left a 49-year-old man in need of hospital treatment. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
Pictured from left, secretary Andrew Dalgarno, vice-chair Louise Urquhart, chair Kirsten Williams, retiring chairman Alex Fowlie and treasurer Tom Cargill.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
Tonight's Highland League Weekly main game is Buckie Thistle against Rothes, while there's also highlights of Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
The King is to crowned in May. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
Young people were among the many protesting against the Iraq war across Scotland and the wider UK in 2003 (Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock)
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…
Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar (left) and the SNP's Kate Forbes could be the kind of politicians Scotland needs to change things for the better
Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes v Anas Sarwar is the revitalising competition Scotland needs
Aberdeen's beach front food trucks have increased in number but a council decision has cast doubt on their future. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
How many food trucks can Aberdeen beach handle? Council defers five new licences amid…
Left to right: Stuart Neilson and Frances Rus at the new lab in Aberdeen. Image: Big Partnership
Duncan and Todd Group eyes growth with new £1.5 million laboratory in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Women trio who are out on loan. From L-R: Hannah Innes, Eirinn McCafferty and Brodie Greenwood. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
Loan watch: How are Aberdeen Women trio fairing in SWPL 2 and SWF Championship?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented