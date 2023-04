[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Over 400 homes in Kirkton of Skene were left with no power following a power cut.

The outage was reported around 5.20pm today in and around Kirkton of Skene due to a fault.

Around 443 homes in the postcodes AB21 and AB32 were impacted.

Online, SSEN apologised for the loss of supply and said engineers were working “as quickly as they can” to restore power.

The company said the fault would be fixed by 8.30pm.