Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

Emergency services were dispatched to a crash on the A947 road near Turriff today.

The incident occurred at around 5.35pm today on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road south of Turriff.

Police and Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) attended the one-vehicle crash at Darra.

The driver of the vehicle was checked over at the scene by the ambulance crew.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 5.35pm on Sunday, April 2, to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A947 south of Turriff.

“Emergency services attended and a man, the driver, was checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”