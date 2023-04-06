Aberdeen RNLI turns yellow wellies into dancing shoes to raise funds with Scottish Fiddle Orchestra

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra held a pop-up performance at Union Square Aberdeen to raise funds for Aberdeen RNLI lifeboat station.

With a planned performance at the city’s Beach Ballroom last Sunday, The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra planned a fundraising event to support Aberdeen RNLI the day before.

The orchestra’s twin objectives are the promotion of traditional Scottish music and raising money for partner charities, including the RNLI.

Over its 43 years, its performances in the UK and abroad have raised £1.25million for charity.

Jigs, reels and marches

On Saturday, the orchestra could be found playing traditional jigs, marches, reels, strathspeys, and waltzes for a large audience.

The local lifeboat crew was in attendance and as well as collecting donations, turned its talents to dancing for a packed-out audience of shoppers.

The pop-up concert raised £963.

Bob Diament, chairman of The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, said: “With a planned trip to the city, we wanted to do something to support a local charity and give the public the chance to get up close and personal with the orchestra.

“It was a fantastic day and we’re delighted by the amount of money raised. We really enjoyed how involved the RNLI crew got, entertaining the crowds with dances, and one of them, Chloe, even turned her hand and musical talents to pick up a fiddle and play with us.

“Thanks to the RNLI, the team at Union Square and the many generous folk who joined us for such a successful afternoon.”

Fiona Anderson, of Aberdeen RNLI Lifeboat Management Group, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra for asking to partner with us to raise funds for the lifeboat station here in Aberdeen.

“Donations are vital to allow us to offer 24/7, 365 search and rescue services along the city’s rivers and coastline, without donations we cannot continue saving lives at sea.

She added: “This was a really special event which we were delighted to be part of. On behalf of the RNLI in Aberdeen, thank you also to Union Square and all our volunteers on the day.”