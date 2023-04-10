A944 near Sauchen cleared following crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire road was blocked following a crash near Sauchen.

Emergency services were called to the A944 Aberdeen to Alford road at about 6.30am.

AA earlier reported the road was blocked with traffic queueing in both directions.

No one was injured and the road has since been cleared.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A944 near Sauchen shortly after 7.15am on Monday, April 10.

“There were no reported injuries and the road was fully cleared a short time later.”