Vodafone broadband back on after households in Aberdeen affected by outage

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vodafone customers in Aberdeen have been reconnected to the internet after an outage hit the company’s broadband network across the UK.

A map by Downdetector – a website that tracks problems with online services – was yellow for the Aberdeen area yesterday, meaning that there were issues on the network.

Elsewhere Edinburgh and Glasgow showed red, along with Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and London.

We’re aware of and investigating an issue impacting some of our home broadband customers since this morning. Getting our customers reconnected is now our top priority, and we’re incredibly sorry for any inconvenience this is causing. — Vodafone UK (@VodafoneUK) April 10, 2023

Some of the affected Vodafone broadband users in the Granite City took to Twitter to show their frustration at the firm.

Brian Paxton said: “Internet not working in Aberdeen, what’s happening? Vodafone will need to compensate. Prices go up internet goes down.”

A Twitter user with the profile name ABDNcrazy added: “Down in Aberdeen also. Got a back-up dongle from Vodafone stuck in the back of the box which is useless.”

‘Top priority’

Vodafone UK said that reconnecting their customers to the network was their “top priority”, adding: “We have identified the broadband issue that has been affecting some of our customers today.

“Our engineers are now resolving the issue and reconnecting affected customers. We apologise once again for the inconvenience this has caused.”