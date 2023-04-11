Aberdeen funeral directors hit out at ‘aggressive’ driver who beeped horn and angrily gestured at funeral hearse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen funeral directors hit out at ‘aggressive’ driver who beeped horn and angrily gestured at funeral hearse

The incident happened while a grieving family were on their final journal with a loved one in the city.

By Chris Cromar
A funeral car. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A funeral car. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen funeral director has hit out at an “aggressive” driver who constantly beeped their horn and gave angry gestures at a hearse.

The incident happened while a grieving family were on their final journal with a loved one, starting at Earls Court on Queen’s Road, lasting until Hazledene Road.

According to Gordon and Watson Funeral Directors – who were in charge of the procession – the actions of the “irate” driver were witnessed by the family.

Gordon and Watson let their feelings known on a Facebook post. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Asking what the driver achieved by his actions, the firm said on Facebook: “For you, raised blood pressure no doubt. What did it do for the family? Caused unnecessary additional upset at an already difficult time.”

Acknowledging that most people do behave in a good manner when they see a funeral hearse or cortege, the company reminded people to be patient when they see one driving slowly, asking people to show dignity and respect.

A Facebook post from the firm said: “Please folks be mindful of people’s emotions when out on the open road, our vehicles only hold you up for a short period of time, and it is the last journey the family take with their loved one.”

The company confirmed that the incident was not reported to the police.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mark Young is an experienced cyclist. Image: Mark Young.
Aberdeenshire man to cycle over 2,100 miles Tour de France route for charity
Sanjeev Kohli, who played Naveed in Still Game, is embarking on a nationwide tour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Still Game's Navid lines up comedy shows across Aberdeenshire and Highlands
Decommissioning activities at the Viking field, North Sea.
Oil giants Harbour and BP agree to develop Viking CCS project
Contraflows will be in place during the works. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Delays expected as resurfacing roadworks on A90 near Stonehaven begin
The crash occurred on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road.
Emergency services attend crash on A90 south of Peterhead
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Man caught with speaker and PlayStation controller stolen in break-in
harlequin productions school of rock
Harlequin Productions seeking talented north-east youngsters to bring School of Rock to the stage
The assault happened in the car park between the Black Dog and Peony House. Image: DC Thomson
Pub-goer left man unconscious with facial fracture after comment to girlfriend
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller's complaints it will 'lower…
7
Alfie Douglas dropped off the eggs - which he bought with money raised through his baking - to the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Young Aberdeen baker raises money for more than 120 Easter eggs for sick kids

Most Read

1
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Ruaridh Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Ruaridh Mackenzie. Elgin Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
3
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
4
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
6
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
7
The crash occurred on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road.
Emergency services attend crash on A90 south of Peterhead
8
Searches have been conducted on land and in water for Rodrigo Falcon, who has been missing for four months.
Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they…

More from Press and Journal

Policce say concerns are growing for Mr Dyce's welfare. Image: Police Scotland/ Supplied.
Man, 36, last seen on Wells Street in Inverness as concerns grow for his…
Iain Galbraith of Murcar Links Golf Club with the senior gents' scratch trophy he won in 2022. Image: Jasperimage
Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions senior gents' scratch tournament kicks off with close…
Breedon Scottish Highland League. Inverurie Loco Works (red) v Wick Academy (yellow) at Harlaw Park, Inverurie. Picture of (L-R) Jack Henry and Neil McLean. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 23/02/2019
Wick Academy’s Jack Henry upbeat despite double leg break and FIVE-HOUR ambulance wait
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Matthew Bowie, on his bike, and outside Elgin Court. Picture shows; Matthew Bowie. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ Kathryn Wylie -DC Thomson Date; 06/04/2023
Young biker sped past hospital and hit 100mph while fleeing police
Duk celebrates scoring the opener for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Further improvement still to come from Aberdeen this season - despite moving…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Blind woman conned out of £9,500 by fraudster who never completed croft work
Willie Officer farms at Ardoch of Gallery, near Montrose.
Montrose farmer reaps the benefits of project
Emergency services are at the scene on the A99 near Forse. Image: Google Maps
Man, 18, taken to hospital following crash involving car and lorry on A99 south…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Transitioning away from oil and gas should mean new jobs in new sectors (Image: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock)
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]