Aberdeen funeral directors hit out at ‘aggressive’ driver who beeped horn and angrily gestured at funeral hearse

An Aberdeen funeral director has hit out at an “aggressive” driver who constantly beeped their horn and gave angry gestures at a hearse.

The incident happened while a grieving family were on their final journal with a loved one, starting at Earls Court on Queen’s Road, lasting until Hazledene Road.

According to Gordon and Watson Funeral Directors – who were in charge of the procession – the actions of the “irate” driver were witnessed by the family.

Asking what the driver achieved by his actions, the firm said on Facebook: “For you, raised blood pressure no doubt. What did it do for the family? Caused unnecessary additional upset at an already difficult time.”

Acknowledging that most people do behave in a good manner when they see a funeral hearse or cortege, the company reminded people to be patient when they see one driving slowly, asking people to show dignity and respect.

A Facebook post from the firm said: “Please folks be mindful of people’s emotions when out on the open road, our vehicles only hold you up for a short period of time, and it is the last journey the family take with their loved one.”

The company confirmed that the incident was not reported to the police.