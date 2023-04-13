‘We have done this’: Aberdeenshire grandpa returns from Antarctica with urgent climate crisis appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We have done this’: Aberdeenshire grandpa returns from Antarctica with urgent climate crisis appeal

Returning to Aberdeenshire from Antarctica, James Murphy said he was shocked by the changes to one of the "living, breathing lungs of the planet".

By Lottie Hood
James Murphy has been left impacted by his three-week trip to Antarctica where he also raised money for the Anna Ritchie School. Image: James Murphy.
James Murphy has been left impacted by his three-week trip to Antarctica where he also raised money for the Anna Ritchie School. Image: James Murphy.

As James Murphy stood in the beautiful sunshine with glaciers “sparkling” in the icy landscape, it was not just seals and Shackleton on his mind.

Although the “pristine environment” looked untouched, the Aberdeenshire resident said he was aware a lot had indeed changed.

Mr Murphy returned from the long-desired Antarctica expedition following in Shackleton’s footsteps this month.

However, it was not just photos and cute cuddly toy penguins that he brought home.

Seeing the dramatic changes brought to one of the “living, breathing lungs of the planet”, the 68-year-old said he felt a need to do more to avert the climate crisis.

King penguins at Gold Harbour. Images: James Murphy.

‘You stand there and think, we have done this’

Mr Murphy set off on the three-week-long expedition last month. Through the trip, he also helped to raise over £4,000 for a new school minibus for his grandson’s school.

In his weeks there, he played his pipes in tribute at the grave of one of his admired heroes Ernest Shackleton, saw incredible wildlife and icy scenery.

On the boat holding over 100 passengers, they were also given lectures on what was surrounding them.

One of the issues that stood out was the changes to the glaciers over the years.

The Aberdeenshire resident said he had returned home with a passion to do more to help the climate crisis.

He said: “When it’s explained to you, the changes that have occurred over time, you can see how we can’t continue in the way we’re going at the moment without change.

“You can see how that impact is going up substantially and you stand there and think, we have done this.

“If we’ve done this we should be doing a lot more to undo it.”

Mr Murphy said Antarctica was one of the planet’s “lungs”.

Coming home to Old Deer, Mr Murphy said he was inspired to do more to help make more people aware of the climate change impact.

“It’s not about giving money, it’s about giving time and pressure as well.

“It is about our effort and that’s something we can all do irrespective of who we are.

“A bit like cutting down the rainforest, if we don’t preserve it as it is, the weather that we have will change because of it.”

Raising awareness around autism

James Murphy said a lot of people asked him about the flag he was carrying.

Throughout the trip, he carried a flag designed by a pupil from his grandson, Harry Logie’s, school, the Anna Ritchie School.

Taking photos with the flag for the kids in front of ice bergs and crowds of emperor penguins, he said he garnered a lot of interest.

“They got me up to do a bit of a talk about it, what is was and why I was doing it,” he said.

“Everybody that I talked to was impressed by the cause.

“I would talk openly about my grandson’s autism – it’s not something to be hidden – and how the school has done so much to help improve things.

“It’s been an incredible transformation and as a group of people they’re inspirational.”

While the children enjoyed the photos of seals and penguins, he said they were not so impressed by the ice bergs.

James Murphy and Harry Logie at Aberdeen Airport.

Mr Murphy admitted he was also impressed by the king penguins in particular who were very curious and “had no fear of man at all”.

Although he said Harry was a bit disappointed to find a toy penguin when Mr Murphy met him at the airport.

He added: “He thought he’d been short changed…When I got to the airport he was looking around to see where the penguin was.”

