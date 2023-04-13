Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh thrilled to see Nathan Shaw hit top gear in Championship

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sean Welsh says a strong foundation has been the ideal platform for Nathan Shaw to grab centre stage for Caley Thistle in their promotion push in the Championship.

Inverness were patient, then clinical as a Shaw goal and a Scott Allardice penalty earned them a 2-0 win against Arbroath on Tuesday, making it four successive league wins.

Their eye-opening form has taken them to within two points of fourth-placed Ayr United and just three behind Partick Thistle in third. Partick take on Ayr at Firhill this weekend, so something has to give in ICT’s favour.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit to basement hosts Cove Rangers, ICT captain Welsh reckons 22-year-old Shaw, who has scored three goals in his last four games and eight overall, always had the potential to catch fire in his first season since joining from AFC Fylde.

Welsh said: “Nathan has been tremendous and is adding goals to his game.

“We knew all along that he has the quality. It was just about him finding his feet in this division and playing regularly to build up his confidence.

“He is flourishing at the moment. It’s helped by the team being solid behind him – it gives him a platform to go and express himself.

“Nathan and Jay Henderson have been chipping in with goals and assists, which is great.”

Limiting opponents’ chances is key

Caley Thistle, with three clean sheets in their last four games, have found a good mix when they need it the most, but Welsh knows Cove will be another challenging hurdle for them to clear this weekend, as they look to win all of their remaining games and claim a Premiership promotion play-offs place.

He said: “Hopefully we’re peaking at the right time. We’re getting results at the moment and that’s the main thing.

“The games are never easy in this league and we know playing Cove Rangers on Saturday will be another difficult task. Cove are fighting for the lives.

“Every game will be difficult between now and the end of the season, but we have the confidence from getting results lately. We just have to keep building on that.

“We have looked solid at the back and hopefully we can keep that going.

“The boys have been brilliant, including Zak (Delaney) playing on the right side (of central defence). We have been brilliant defensively as a team.

“We’ve looked strong and taken our chances at the other end.”

Momentum building at crucial point

And the Inverness skipper, who netted against Ayr in the league and Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup last month, explained just getting a few results on the spin has been key to their change in momentum.

He added: “We have known all along we’ve got a good squad. We have good boys here and a good team. It’s a good group.

“It was just about trying to get results and build confidence. We knew we could go on a run if we done that.

“Getting a solid, set team has helped us as well.

“(And) you see the difference the subs can make when they come on.

“We’ve a good group and we knew if we kept digging away results would eventually come.

“We still have work to do, but we’ve given ourselves a chance. We want to finish on a high.

“There are tough games to come, but it’s going well.”

Patience vital in midweek victory

Looking back at their hard-earned midweek win over third-bottom, but in-form, Arbroath, Welsh insists the players and management always believed they could get the victory by sticking to their approach.

He said: “We felt comfortable in the first half against Arbroath.

“I know that can be a bit frustrating to watch at times, because they were a bit stubborn.

“We knew that was going to be the case. They are fighting for their lives, so patience was the key.

💬 Head Coach Billy Dodds gives his thoughts following tonight's 2-0 win against Arbroath at the Caledonian Stadium Full Interview👉 https://t.co/J1T79zPMJ1 pic.twitter.com/m1MnJpiwej — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 11, 2023

“We knew once we got the goal, it would open up the game – and that’s what happened.

“We got the second goal and that made it a bit more comfortable.

“Jay being sent off made it a wee bit harder, but it was overall comfortable in the end.”

Four key league games – plus cup semi-final

After facing Cove this weekend, Inverness go to Hamilton on Tuesday, then host leaders Dundee on April 22, before taking on Falkirk one week later in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

They then finish the regular Championship season on May 5 at home to Ayr United, which could turn out to be a winner-takes-all clash for a play-off spot, depending on the next few results.