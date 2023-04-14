Revealed: Aberdeen Airport police attended over 1,700 incidents last year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Airport police attended more than 1,700 incidents last year, it has been revealed.

The figures include both when officers dealt with incidents on the premises and when they were called out to help with local policing outside the airport.

It also includes incidents the dedicated airport officers came across while on patrol.

In 2019, there were 1,965 incidents.

This fell to 1,392 in 2020, before further falling to 1,249 in 2021 – when Covid restrictions were still limiting many travel plans.

Last year, as the region edged back towards normality, the figures climbed again to 1,737.

The figures were obtained by The Press and Journal via freedom of information laws.

Lower-level incidents as well as more serious cases are included.

In December, a cannabis smuggler was caught with £295,000 of the drug in his suitcase at the airport.

However, Aberdeen Airport was unable to expand further on the details of its police practices due to “security processes”.

But it did mention the figures should be viewed in context with its 2.1 million passengers in 2022.

Aberdeen Airport continues with Project Servator

Aberdeen Airport says it has been toughening up its safety and security measures recently by partnering up with Police Scotland to run Project Servator.

Since beginning in 2018, Project Servator uses intelligence-led and visible police deployments to disrupt criminality.

Today our specialist trained #ProjectServator Officers deployed @ABZ_Airport . We engaged with members of the public, airport employees and partner agencies alike. Our goal is to make Aberdeen Airport as safe as possible for everyone to use. Collectively we #KeepPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/YMXRJ9dvqM — Police Scotland Border Policing (@PSOSbpc) April 12, 2023

Deployments are designed to be unpredictable and take place anywhere in and around the airport.

Specially-trained uniformed police officers are supported by plain-clothed officers, firearms officers and police dogs.

Aberdeen Airport: ‘Security our highest priority’

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “As a piece of national infrastructure the safety and security of our airport our highest priority.

“We thank Police Scotland, staff around the airport campus and passengers for their continued diligence in this matter.”

A police spokesman said: “Incidents of disorder and criminality at Aberdeen Airport are fortunately rare and we would like to take this opportunity to remind all persons using the airport that this behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to work with our partners at Aberdeen Airport to ensure that the entire airport campus remains a safe and orderly place to work and travel through.”