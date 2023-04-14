Revealed: Aberdeen Airport police attended over 1,700 incidents last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Aberdeen Airport police attended over 1,700 incidents last year

The number marks a rise of almost 500 since 2021.

By Cameron Roy
Police officers based at the airport were called to almost 500 more incidents this year than the previous year. Aberdeen International Airport.
Police officers based at the airport were called to almost 500 more incidents this year than the previous year. Aberdeen International Airport.

Aberdeen Airport police attended more than 1,700 incidents last year, it has been revealed.

The figures include both when officers dealt with incidents on the premises and when they were called out to help with local policing outside the airport.

It also includes incidents the dedicated airport officers came across while on patrol.

In 2019, there were 1,965 incidents.

This fell to 1,392 in 2020, before further falling to 1,249 in 2021 – when Covid restrictions were still limiting many travel plans.

Last year, as the region edged back towards normality, the figures climbed again to 1,737.

The figures were obtained by The Press and Journal via freedom of information laws.

Lower-level incidents as well as more serious cases are included.

Police at Aberdeen Airport. Image: Police Scotland.

In December, a cannabis smuggler was caught with £295,000 of the drug in his suitcase at the airport. 

However, Aberdeen Airport was unable to expand further on the details of its police practices due to “security processes”.

But it did mention the figures should be viewed in context with its 2.1 million passengers in 2022.

Aberdeen Airport continues with Project Servator

Aberdeen Airport says it has been toughening up its safety and security measures recently by partnering up with Police Scotland to run Project Servator.

Since beginning in 2018, Project Servator uses intelligence-led and visible police deployments to disrupt criminality.

Deployments are designed to be unpredictable and take place anywhere in and around the airport.

Specially-trained uniformed police officers are supported by plain-clothed officers, firearms officers and police dogs.

Aberdeen Airport: ‘Security our highest priority’

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “As a piece of national infrastructure the safety and security of our airport our highest priority.

“We thank Police Scotland, staff around the airport campus and passengers for their continued diligence in this matter.”

A police spokesman said: “Incidents of disorder and criminality at Aberdeen Airport are fortunately rare and we would like to take this opportunity to remind all persons using the airport that this behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to work with our partners at Aberdeen Airport to ensure that the entire airport campus remains a safe and orderly place to work and travel through.”

