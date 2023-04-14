Man, 73, charged after death of four lambs near Keith in alleged sheep-worrying incident

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pensioner has been charged after four lambs died in an alleged sheep-worrying incident near Keith.

The livestock were killed in an incident that happened between Tuesday, March 21 and Wednesday this week.

Police launched an investigation after the deaths were reported to them.

Officers have now confirmed a 73-year-old man has been charged in connection with the Moray incident.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Sheep-worrying warnings issued

Repeated warnings have been issued by police and the farming industry about sheep-worrying in recent months.

Insurance provider NFU Mutual issued an appeal for dog walkers to keep pets on leads around livestock before Easter.

Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist, said: “We’ve heard reports from farmers that dog walkers are becoming more distracted, often on their mobile phones with their pets out of sight and are seemingly unaware of the carnage their dog could cause.”

Meanwhile, police have also stressed the importance of keeping animals under control, especially during lambing season – warning farmers are entitled to shoot dogs in certain scenarios.

PC Hannah Corbett, wildlife crime and environmental officer said: “Under the legislation, owners of dogs attacking and worrying livestock can now be imprisoned and fined up to £40,000.

“The dog does not have to physically attack the sheep to cause them extreme stress or death.

“Farmers are legally entitled to protect their livestock, which can result in the destruction of a dog by being shot.

“Whilst no farmer wants to resort to this option, it is legal, though it could be easily avoided if owners ensure that their dogs are controlled around livestock.

“When you are walking dogs near livestock, please ensure that your dog is kept under control, restrained on a lead, even if you can usually trust it to recall.”

Anyone who wants to report sheep-worrying concerns should contact police by calling 101.