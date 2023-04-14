Man, 73, charged after death of four lambs near Keith in alleged sheep-worrying incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 73, charged after death of four lambs near Keith in alleged sheep-worrying incident

A police investigation was launched after the livestock died.

By David Mackay
Repeated sheep-worrying warnings have been issued by police and the farming industry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Repeated sheep-worrying warnings have been issued by police and the farming industry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A pensioner has been charged after four lambs died in an alleged sheep-worrying incident near Keith.

The livestock were killed in an incident that happened between Tuesday, March 21 and Wednesday this week.

Police launched an investigation after the deaths were reported to them.

Officers have now confirmed a 73-year-old man has been charged in connection with the Moray incident.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Sheep-worrying warnings issued

Repeated warnings have been issued by police and the farming industry about sheep-worrying in recent months.

Insurance provider NFU Mutual issued an appeal for dog walkers to keep pets on leads around livestock before Easter.

Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist, said: “We’ve heard reports from farmers that dog walkers are becoming more distracted, often on their mobile phones with their pets out of sight and are seemingly unaware of the carnage their dog could cause.”

Meanwhile, police have also stressed the importance of keeping animals under control, especially during lambing season – warning farmers are entitled to shoot dogs in certain scenarios.

Dog-owners have been warned of the dangers to sheep during lambing season. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

PC Hannah Corbett, wildlife crime and environmental officer said: “Under the legislation, owners of dogs attacking and worrying livestock can now be imprisoned and fined up to £40,000.

“The dog does not have to physically attack the sheep to cause them extreme stress or death.

“Farmers are legally entitled to protect their livestock, which can result in the destruction of a dog by being shot.

“Whilst no farmer wants to resort to this option, it is legal, though it could be easily avoided if owners ensure that their dogs are controlled around livestock.

“When you are walking dogs near livestock, please ensure that your dog is kept under control, restrained on a lead, even if you can usually trust it to recall.”

Anyone who wants to report sheep-worrying concerns should contact police by calling 101.

