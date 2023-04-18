Missing Brechin man, 49, may have travelled to Aberdeen

Officers believe a missing Brechin man may have travelled to the Aberdeen area.

Gordon McKay was last seen near the Tesco fuel station in Brechin at about 3.15pm on Monday.

He is believed to have access to a black BMW One Series and may have used it to drive up to Aberdeen.

The 49-year-old is described as being white, 5ft 10ins and of muscular build with shaved brown hair.

An image shared by the police shows he has a tattoo across his right shoulder.

He was wearing a black Nike top, black jogger bottoms, black trainers and a black baseball cap when last seen.

Police are carrying out extensive inquiries to trace him and are now appealing for help from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3178 of April 17.