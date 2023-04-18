Agricultural GPS thefts up by 30%

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

NFU Mutual has revealed that the cost of GPS theft rose by 30% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

The rural insurer is now urging farmers to ramp up security measures as criminals look to capitalise on expensive farm equipment in all corners of the UK.

Bob Henderson, who leads NFU Mutual’s agricultural engineering field team, is encouraging farmers to remove GPS equipment when its not in use and store it away from the machines.

He said: “It is extremely concerning that thieves are taking advantage of increased spring activity to identify targets.

“As well as stealing vital equipment, criminals are leaving a trail of damage as they smash glass to gain access and crudely cut wires. Not only is this costly but the theft of GPS kits can hinder farming operations as well as place additional pressures on the business.

“We’re urging all farmers to be on their guard and review and update their security. It is also worth taking pictures of the kit and recording any serial numbers.”

DC Chris Piggott, from the National Rural Crime Unit, added: “Intelligence shows offenders are willing to travel the length and breadth of the country to steal GPS kits and immediately export them out of the country.

“There is nowhere that they will not go and these criminals have been targeting agricultural machinery dealerships as well as farms. It is incredibly important people remove GPS equipment from their machines and store it elsewhere.

“It may seem impractical but GPS kits are hard to replace and if stolen, will severely impact a farm’s ability to carry out vital fieldwork.

“I’d also encourage anyone to overtly mark them so that they are undesirable for resale purposes. I’ve seen GPS kits which were nicked in the night but dumped when the marking was discovered. Make the marks identify the GPS kit as yours, such as putting a postcode or farm name.

“Also, if you have been a victim of this type of crime before, then I’d urge you to be extra vigilant as thieves are willing to target locations they already know and feel comfortable operating in.”