Former Fraserburgh lighthouse keeper Jim Oliver dies aged 86

Former Kinnaird Head keeper Jim Oliver, who devoted more than 45 years to preserving the lighthouse heritage of the north-east, has died aged 86.

Mr Oliver was the driving force behind the launch of the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses in Fraserburgh.

Following in his father’s footsteps, his career as a lighthouse keeper began in 1966 following a brief stint in the navy.

He served as an assistant keeper in at Eilean Glas, Isle of May, Maughold Head and Cape Wrath before being appointed as a principal keeper at Pentland Skerries in 1985.

Mr Oliver then moved to the Broch in 1988, where he would one day go down in history as the last ever principal lightkeeper of Kinnaird Head.

His time as a keeper ended in 1991 with the introduction of the lighthouse automation programme.

However, one of his greatest achievements was yet to come.

From 1991 until 1995, Mr Oliver worked tirelessly to create the first and only Scottish lighthouse museum in Fraserburgh.

The Museum of Scottish Lighthouses opened doors in June 1995 and Mr Oliver was appointed assistant manager – a role he fulfilled until his retirement in 2011.

Tributes for ‘good friend’ Jim Oliver

Former colleagues and friends at the museum have now praised Mr Oliver for his admirable dedication and contribution to the art of light keeping.

Highlighting the crucial role he played in establishing the museum at Kinnaird Head, they shared a touching tribute online to commemorate his work.

They wrote: “From automation in 1991 to opening in 1995, Jim Oliver worked behind the scenes to prove that a museum at Kinnaird Head would be a viable visitor attraction.

“It would also be his skills which would see the main attractions, those lighthouse lenses, being built in our galleries by his own hands.

“It was often noted that in times of apparent apathy for the project that Mr Oliver was almost single-handedly driving the work on the ground.

“To him goes the credit for the successful foundation of our museum; he worked tirelessly to ensure it happened for Fraserburgh.

“We send our sincere condolences to Mrs Oliver, his son and daughter, and the wider family at this very sad and difficult time.”

‘A privilege to have known him’

Others, who had “the privilege” to meet Mr Oliver or work with him, also paid tribute to the “lovely man”.

Richard Townsley posted: “Jimmy was a real gentleman, a lovely man and a great advocate for the Lighthouse Museum and the Lighthouse Service.

“It was a real privilege to work with him and to have known him. I remember his kindness to me and especially my two young sons when we all came new to Fraserburgh.”

Michael Samuel wrote: “Met Jim a number of times whilst up at Kinnaird Head, a good bloke to know, a sad loss.”

Brian Johnson shared: “RIP. A fine fellow to work with and a good friend to have.”