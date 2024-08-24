The Belmont Quarter: Roads revamp planned as Aberdeen cafe culture vision progresses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Belmont Quarter: Roads revamp planned as Aberdeen cafe culture vision progresses

Council leaders plan an overhaul of road access in the city centre area in a bid to make it a "metropolitan" destination for locals and visitors.

By Denny Andonova
New traffic measures could be introduced on Little Belmont Street as part of the Belmont Quarter revamp.
New traffic measures could be introduced on Little Belmont Street as part of the Belmont Quarter revamp. Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

City leaders are pushing forward with £1.5 million plans to make Aberdeen’s Belmont Street area a “cafe culture” destination for locals and visitors.

The Belmont Quarter has been earmarked for a major overhaul, aimed at turning the prominent city centre spot into a vibrant hub with a metropolitan feel.

It includes a shake up of traffic restrictions and licensing rules on Belmont Street, Little Belmont Street, Back Wynd and Gaelic Lane.

Design images of a freshened-up Belmont Quarter with outdoor dining areas and sheltered seating were first dished out in 2022.

Design images showing how Belmont Street could look like when the Belmont Quarter revamp is completed.
The proposals would provide more green areas and opportunities for on-street dining, as well as outdoor events. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Council officers have since held several public consultations – as well as talks with businesses in the area – to gather views and perfect their proposals.

A fresh dossier has now lifted the lid on what exactly these changes would be.

Belmont Street is one of the most popular locations for a night-out in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Big Belmont Bash festival to showcase the area’s potential

It comes as a group of 30 Belmont Street traders band together to bring back the buzz in the area and showcase its huge potential.

To kick-start their new venture, they are holding a one-day festival on September 7 which will feature music, arts events, sport, literature and even outdoor yoga.

Prominent traders are spearheading the project, which aims to showcase that Belmont can offer just as much during the day as it can at night. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

The Big Belmont Bash will turn Belmont Street, Gaelic Lane and Little Belmont Street into a fully pedestrianised zone for the day as people are ushered in.

And it could well be that the festival offers something of a glimpse at its permanent future…

So what are the latest Belmont Quarter revamp proposals?

As part of the Belmont Quarter revamp, cars could be banned from Little Belmont Street to make it a “pedestrianised core to the area”.

Currently, general traffic is not allowed “except for access to off street premises” – meaning vehicles can still drive through from Back Wynd for deliveries or drop-offs.

Vehicles can currently access Little Belmont Street only from Back Wynd. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

But if the new traffic measures are approved, the street will be open only for emergency services.

Papers say this will create “a pleasant and generous traffic-free space to meet and relax”.

And what about Belmont Street?

There will be changes to road access in the surrounding streets too.

Belmont Street will be made one-way from Union Street to the entrance of Nando’s, and be open only for service vehicles such as bin lorries and delivery drivers.

This would free up space for on-street dining and more seating at the beginning of the street to offer a nice welcome to the imagined “cafe corner” in the city centre.

This is what traffic measures could be implemented as part of the Belmont Quarter revamp.
This is what traffic measures could be implemented as part of the Belmont Quarter revamp. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Cars will still be allowed to drive through the upper section of Belmont Street – from Nando’s to The Triplekirks – which will remain two-way to offer access to parking areas.

Meanwhile, Gaelic Lane and Back Wynd will be restricted to local and service access only.

City leaders will review an update report on the Belmont Quarter and other major revamp projects in the city in November.

