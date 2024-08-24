The Belmont Quarter: Roads revamp planned as Aberdeen cafe culture vision progresses

City leaders are pushing forward with £1.5 million plans to make Aberdeen’s Belmont Street area a “cafe culture” destination for locals and visitors.

The Belmont Quarter has been earmarked for a major overhaul, aimed at turning the prominent city centre spot into a vibrant hub with a metropolitan feel.

It includes a shake up of traffic restrictions and licensing rules on Belmont Street, Little Belmont Street, Back Wynd and Gaelic Lane.

Design images of a freshened-up Belmont Quarter with outdoor dining areas and sheltered seating were first dished out in 2022.

Council officers have since held several public consultations – as well as talks with businesses in the area – to gather views and perfect their proposals.

A fresh dossier has now lifted the lid on what exactly these changes would be.

Big Belmont Bash festival to showcase the area’s potential

It comes as a group of 30 Belmont Street traders band together to bring back the buzz in the area and showcase its huge potential.

To kick-start their new venture, they are holding a one-day festival on September 7 which will feature music, arts events, sport, literature and even outdoor yoga.

The Big Belmont Bash will turn Belmont Street, Gaelic Lane and Little Belmont Street into a fully pedestrianised zone for the day as people are ushered in.

And it could well be that the festival offers something of a glimpse at its permanent future…

So what are the latest Belmont Quarter revamp proposals?

As part of the Belmont Quarter revamp, cars could be banned from Little Belmont Street to make it a “pedestrianised core to the area”.

Currently, general traffic is not allowed “except for access to off street premises” – meaning vehicles can still drive through from Back Wynd for deliveries or drop-offs.

But if the new traffic measures are approved, the street will be open only for emergency services.

Papers say this will create “a pleasant and generous traffic-free space to meet and relax”.

And what about Belmont Street?

There will be changes to road access in the surrounding streets too.

Belmont Street will be made one-way from Union Street to the entrance of Nando’s, and be open only for service vehicles such as bin lorries and delivery drivers.

This would free up space for on-street dining and more seating at the beginning of the street to offer a nice welcome to the imagined “cafe corner” in the city centre.

Cars will still be allowed to drive through the upper section of Belmont Street – from Nando’s to The Triplekirks – which will remain two-way to offer access to parking areas.

Meanwhile, Gaelic Lane and Back Wynd will be restricted to local and service access only.

City leaders will review an update report on the Belmont Quarter and other major revamp projects in the city in November.

Read more: