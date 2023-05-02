GALLERY: Aberdeen’s new South Harbour welcomes first cruise ship

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 1,000 passengers descended upon the north-east this morning after the first cruise ship berthed at Aberdeen’s new South Harbour.

It was a calm and bright morning in Aberdeen as the AIDAaura sailed into the Castlegate Quay shortly before 8am.

Not only was the cruise ship the first to be berthed in the new harbour, it was the largest vessel to ever dock in Aberdeen.

At 665ft long, with the capacity to carry up to 1,200 passengers, the vessel was a sight to behold.

VisitAberdeenshire volunteers were waiting alongside a fleet of coaches for the arrival of the vessel.

Guests were warmly welcomed by a 50-strong pipe band and Highland dancers from Robert Gordon’s College before they embarked upon their day of exploring the city and surrounding landmarks.

Here are some of the best pictures from the morning: