Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire GALLERY: Aberdeen's new South Harbour welcomes first cruise ship The AIDAaura sailed into Aberdeen shortly before 8am. By Lauren Taylor May 2 2023, 1.50pm

More than 1,000 passengers descended upon the north-east this morning after the first cruise ship berthed at Aberdeen's new South Harbour. It was a calm and bright morning in Aberdeen as the AIDAaura sailed into the Castlegate Quay shortly before 8am. Not only was the cruise ship the first to be berthed in the new harbour, it was the largest vessel to ever dock in Aberdeen. At 665ft long, with the capacity to carry up to 1,200 passengers, the vessel was a sight to behold. VisitAberdeenshire volunteers were waiting alongside a fleet of coaches for the arrival of the vessel. Guests were warmly welcomed by a 50-strong pipe band and Highland dancers from Robert Gordon's College before they embarked upon their day of exploring the city and surrounding landmarks. Here are some of the best pictures from the morning: The AIDAaura entering South Harbour in AberdeenImage: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson People gathered to watch as the AIDAaura entered the harbour. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson The AIDAaura powering ahead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson The distinctive markings on the vessel include red lips and blue eyes painted on the bow. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson Passengers give onlookers a wave. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson On the shore, people waved back. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson Powered by a diesel electric system, she has a maximum speed of 19.5knots, or 22mph. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson A close-up of the AIDAaura's paintwork. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson Volunteers from Visit Aberdeenshire welcomed passengers. Image: Newsline. Guests were treated to an authentic Scottish experience by Robert Gordon College's 50-strong pipe band and dancers on the quayside. Image: Newsline. Passengers were treated to a lively reception when they disembarked. Image: Newsline.
